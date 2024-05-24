G.Skill Trident Z5 Royal DDR5 Memory Brings The Bling To Your Overclocked Gaming PC





Does your gaming PC setup scream decadence at every turn? If so, or if you simply want to bring some crystal-themed RGB luxury bling to your battle station, G.Skill may have exactly what you're looking for—after teasing its Trident Z5 Royal DDR5 memory series earlier this week, it's now official in both gold and silver trim, both of which sport a reflective mirror finish.





One could certainly argue that the modules are tacky, but hey, it worked for Elvis, right? Either way, the launch marks the return of G.Skill's Royal memory (which first debuted in 2018 ) for a new generation of PCs that require DDR5 memory. That means all AMD Zen 4 systems, as well as Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake, 13th Gen Raptor Lake, and 14th Gen Raptor Lake Refresh setups (all of which can optionally run on DDR4 hardware, depending on your motherboard selection).





G.Skill's Royal memory modules are instantly recognizable for their over-the-top aesthetics that feature mirror-reflective heatspreaders and especially a crystalline light bar along the top that light up. The heatspreaders are CNC-cut from aluminum and electroplated.









"Engineered for overclocked performance, the Trident Z5 Royal will be offered up to an extreme DDR5-8400 CL40 with 48GB (2x24GB) kit capacity, as well as in other specifications with kit capacities up to 96GB (2x48GB). Customizable RGB lighting is also supported through the G.SKILL Trident Z Lighting Control software or third-party motherboard lighting software," G.Skill explains.



