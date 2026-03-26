Grab AMD's Ryzen 9 7900X CPU For Pennies On The Dollar Before It Sells Out





Sometimes it makes sense to look at an older generation processor to build a PC around, particularly if you're looking to maximize your budget. We bring this up because AMD's Ryzen 9 7900X based on Zen 4 is selling for an all-time low price, making it a killer bargain right now. And being a socket AM5 chip, there's an upgrade path to AMD's newer generation Zen 5 lineup down the line.

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Is On Sale For Just $219.99

Ryzen 9 7900X marked down to $219.99 at Woot, which is Amazon's dedicated deals sites. If you head to Amazon, you'll find themarked down to $267.99 (15% off) as part of the online retail giant's Big Spring Deal event, and that's a decent value. Don't pull the trigger, though, because if you're fast enough, you can score the same retail-boxed processor, which is Amazon's dedicated deals sites.





We've never seen the Ryzen 9 7900X go for this low. When we did a Google search for "Ryzen 9 7900X $219" to see if any other retailers were matching deal, the AI overview was so taken aback that it by the "exceptional deal" that warned it could be a "pricing error."





PC Components Blowout sale feature this chip and a handful of graphics cards, all of which are sold out. The 7900X is the only item that remains in stock (for now). It's not a pricing error, but part of Woot'sfeature this chip and a handful of graphics cards, all of which are sold out. The 7900X is the only item that remains in stock (for now).





You can check out our Ryzen 9 7900X review from 2022 for an older analysis of how it performs. It's not based on AMD's latest generation Zen 5 architecture, but Zen 4 still has plenty of fight. As for this specific chip, it features 12 cores and 24 threads, a 4.7GHz base clock and up to a 5.6GHz boost clock, 12MB of L2 cache and 64MB of L3 cache (for 76MB of total cache), and a 170W default TDP.





Note that you'll need to bring your own cooler. AMD recommends a liquid cooler for "optimal performance," though a higher end air cooler will work fine too.

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D Is Still On Sale Too









AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D deal we highlighted a few days ago—it's still on sale for $419.95 at Amazon (12% off, save $59.05). If you're not interested in going back a generation and/or want a chip with 3D V-Cache, then check out thedeal we highlighted a few days ago—it's still on sale for





It's almost twice as much as the Ryzen 9 7900X, but it's also based on Zen 5 and offers up a heaping pile of L3 cache for a gaming boost.





This one is an 8-core/16-thread chip with a 4.7GHz base clock, up to a 5.2GHz boost clock, 8MB of L2 cache, and 96MB of L3 cache for 104MB of total cache.





Ryzen 9 9850X3D, though it's not on sale—it's listed for $499 at Amazon. There's also the, though it's not on sale—it's listed for



