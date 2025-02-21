CATEGORIES
home News

GPU Power Adapters With Heatsinks And Fans Surface And No, This Is Not Satire

by Zak KillianFriday, February 21, 2025, 02:50 PM EDT
hero 12vhpr fan adapter
The picture above is not a Photoshop job—or at least, if it is, we didn't make it. It comes from a Taobao listing for a listing that Google assures us is "RTX4090 Graphics Card Adapter 16PIN 180 Degree Graphics Card Power Steering Head Turbo Cooling 4080/4070." Notably, the listing makes no mention of the GeForce RTX 5090, meaning it almost assuredly predates the new GPUS and highlighting that these connectors melting has been a problem for a while.

Sadly, the Taobao listing has no other images and there are no reviews for the seller, so it may not even be real, even though the product does look plausible, and even kind of cool. The ability to see the power consumed by your GPU in real time is a nifty feature, although it would probably be short to some degree as the PCI Express slot can deliver up to 75 watts itself, or 84 watts if you're AMD.

ezdiy fab 12vhpwr 90deg

If you're not willing to stick a tiny, whining fan on your graphics card's power connector, you might be able to get by with just an aluminum heatsink. This product, from EZDIY-FAB is described as a "Shield PCIe 5.0 GPU Angle Adapter-90 Degrees Std" and is exactly what it appears to be: an aluminum heatsink around a 90-degree 12V-2x6 power connector. And it is specifically intended to be a heatsink, which we know because of this image from the vendor:

aluminum heatsink
This image and above: EZDIY-FAB Shop

How did we get to this point, exactly, where we need fans and heatsinks for our power cables? Well, it's simple: the 12VHPWR and 12V-2X6 connectors are poorly-engineered. We feel confident in saying that because we're not the only ones saying it; respected voices in the community have spoken up to declare that the new high-power plug endorsed by NVIDIA is simply unsafe without careful design of the power delivery hardware that the cable connects to, and the lack of load balancing on NVIDIA's recent GPUs is exactly not that.

We initially were skeptical about Northridgefix's claims of fixing 100 GeForce RTX 4090 cards per month, but perhaps the shop was being legitimate after all, and it's clear that user error isn't responsible for all of the failures—failures that are only going to be more common with the 575-watt GeForce RTX 5090. NVIDIA needs to present a real solution for these problems, because it won't be long before something more precious than a graphics card gets destroyed. It will be fascinating to see if any other vendor adopts the 12V-2X6 connector when new GPUs launch over the next several months.

Thanks to HXL (@9550pro) for pointing out the Taobao listing.
Tags:  Nvidia, cooling, (nasdaq:nvda), 12vhpwr, 12v-2x6
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment