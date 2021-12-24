GPD Pocket 3 Handheld Windows 11 PC Crushes Crowdfunding Goal, Ships Next Month





The Shenzen, China-based vendor of portable PCs just wrapped up its latest Indiegogo campaign, this time for the GPD Pocket 3. The campaign was a success, raising $1.3M USD from 1,273 backers before it ended on Monday. Looking at the Pocket 3, it's not hard to see why.









Looking at the GPD Pocket 3 , you probably suspect that it comes with some kind of Atom-class processor, and you'd be right—for the cheaper model. About $700 USD gets you a GPD Pocket 3 with a Pentium Silver N6000 SoC. That's a quad-core Jasper Lake chip sporting four Tremont cores clocked at up to 3.3GHz in bursts, and it comes mated to 8GB of memory and a 512GB NVMe SSD. Likely fine for work, but not super-interesting for enthusiasts.









Other jacks on GPD Pocket 3 include a USB Type-C port with support for USB 3.2 Gen 2 on the Pentium model, and Thunderbolt 4 on the fancy one. A full-sized HDMI 2.0b port lets you connect to TVs and such, and another pair of USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, this time Type-A, let you hook up more external peripherals. There's a fingerprint reader on the power button, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a small touchpad placed above the keyboard with the buttons on the left side. It's intended to be used with both hands while holding the device; quite clever for an ultra-mobile.









Those modular features could make the GPD Pocket 3 an excellent companion for system administrators and network technicians who need capable performance and a fully-functional PC that they can slip in a hip pouch or, in roomy cargo pants, literally in a pocket.







