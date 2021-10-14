Google's Pixel 6 Tensor SoC Goes Toe-To-Toe With Flagship Mobile Chips In Leaked Benchmark

tand more leaks are emerging on its flagship

The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are scheduled to launch on October 19 and more leaks are emerging on its flagship Tensor chip performance. While it seems Tensor trails its rivals (Qualcomm's Snapdragon and Samsung's Exynos) by a good bit in multi-core performance, it squares off nicely in single-core performance, according to a fresh set of leaked benchmarks.





A recent Geekbench 5 run for the Google Pixel 6 with a Tensor chip has emerged. The version of the phone that was listed on Geekbench had 8GB of RAM and included a Mali G78 GPU. Benchmark scores shared showed a single-core score of 1,037 and a multi-core score of 2,862. Have a look...



Click to Enlarge (Source: Geekbench)

Multi-core performance for Google’s upcoming flagship Pixel 6, at 2,862 points, comes in considerably lower than the Snapdragon 888, which scores 3629 points. Same goes for Samsung's Exynos 2100, at 3364 points.

However, in single-core performance the Tensor (Google Pixel 6) fared quite nicely. Tensor came in with a score of 1037, while the Snapdragon scores 1,129 and Exynos scores an 1,100. That places Tensor right on the heels of both the Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100. All in all, Google seems to be laying the groundwork for a solid build to go up against the big boys as time goes on.

With only a couple of weeks before Google launches the Pixel 6 line-up Pixel fans have a few things to be excited about. The Pixel 6 will have a 6.4 inch 90Hz FHD+ OLED display and the 6 Pro will sport a larger 6.7 inch 120Hz QHD+ OLED display.

Google has also teased a new feature called 'Magic Eraser' that will allow users to remove unwanted elements in photos, and a Google Pixel Pass that may rival Apple One. So while the Pixel 6 may lack somewhat in performance compared to other flagship phones, the complete package seems to stack up quite formidably.

Are you thinking about purchasing a Pixel 6 once they launch? If so, will you be switching over from an Apple or other Android brand? Let us know down in the comments!