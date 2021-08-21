Google Pixel 5 Discontinued Ahead Of Pixel 6 Debut, Steep Discounts Likely Incoming





Google has a penchant for discontinuing its flagship Pixel smartphones long before its immediate successor is launched and established in the marketplace. Last year, the company discontinued the Pixel 4 nearly two months before the Pixel 5 was announced. Now, Google has announced that the Pixel 5 is being terminated prior to the Pixel 6 family's release this fall.

A quick visit to the official Google Store shows that the Pixel 5 is currently out of stock. Unfortunately, the same is also true for the Pixel 4a 5G. However, we can understand the lack of inventory for the latter phone, as its replacement, the Pixel 5a 5G, has already been announced and is available for preorder.





"With our current forecasts, we expect Google Store in the U.S. to sell out of Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 in the coming weeks following the launch of Pixel 5a (5G)," said Google in a statement to The Verge. "These products will continue to be available through some partners while supplies last."

Now that Google has discontinued the Pixel 5, we should soon see some pretty significant discounts on the remaining inventory from its retail partners. Days after the Pixel 4 was discontinued last year, retailers lopped $250 to $300 off the MSRP of the phone to make room for the Pixel 5.

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

With the Pixel 5 on the way out the door, we're eager to see what the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will have to offer to consumers. At this point, we know that the former will feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, while the latter will have a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz display. Both are far larger than the Pixel 5 with its relatively small 6-inch display.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are powered by Google's new custom Tensor SoC, which will be joined by a Titan M2 security chip. However, the smartphone we're most interested in trying out is the Pixel 6 Pro, as it features a wide-angle camera, ultra-wide-angle camera, and a telephoto camera with 4x optical zoom.

While the Pixel 5 debuted last year at $799, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are expected to top $1,000.