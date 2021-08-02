Google Announces Pixel 6 Pro With Custom Tensor SoC And 6.7-Inch QHD+ 120Hz Display





Google today announced its Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones, which are the latest flagship Android devices to come from the search giant. Interestingly enough, the leaked renders that have flooded the internet over the past few months were incredibly accurate, as what you see in this article is matches up precisely with what was previously presented.

The design of the Pixel 6 family is a break from traditional smartphone design, with a black horizontal band going across the upper back of the smartphone that houses the cameras. The black bar bisects a two-tone colored finish on the back, which is a nice break from the monotony that has encompassed smartphone design in recent years.

Google's new Tensor SoC

The smaller of the two smartphones is the Pixel 6, which features a 6.4-inch FHD+ 90Hz OLED display (flat). The flagship Pixel 6 Pro ups the ante with a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz OLED display (gentle curve along the edges). The Pixel 6 features matte aluminum rails along the side, while the Pixel 6 Pro goes with a polished finish.

As for those cameras mentioned above, the Pixel 6 Pro features a wide-angle sensor, ultra-wide sensor, and a telephoto sensor with 4x optical zoom.

On the inside, Google uses a new custom SoC called Tensor, backed by a new Titan M2 security chip. Unfortunately, Google isn't providing any details on what this new chip brings to the table. However, the current word on the street is that Google isn't going with a variant of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Instead, Google is tipped to use a modified version of Samsung's upcoming Exynos 2100 SoC.





In addition to featuring an integrated 5G modem, the Exynos 2100 also incorporates an AMD RDNA 2-based GPU, which should bring some significant gains on the graphics side. Throw in Google's secret sauce, and Tensor could be an incredibly potent SoC in the smartphone realm. It will no doubt be faster than the Snapdragon 765G that currently graces Google's Pixel 5.

"AI is the future of our innovation work, but the problem is we've run into computing limitations that prevented us from fully pursuing our mission," said Google. "So we set about building a technology platform built for mobile that enabled us to bring our most innovative AI and machine learning (ML) to our Pixel users."

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will debut this fall and come out of the box with Android 12 installed.