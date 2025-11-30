CATEGORIES
Google’s Great Pixel 10 Phones Are On Sale For Top Cyber Monday Deals

by Marco ChiappettaSunday, November 30, 2025, 02:33 PM EDT
The Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold are Google’s best flagship phones yet with a more efficient SoC, brighter displays, bountiful camera tweaks, larger batteries, faster charging, and Qi2 magnetic accessory support. Add Google’s outstanding software and AI features to the mix, and you have all the ingredients for a winning recipe.

Just in time for Cyber Monday, the entire Pixel 10 family is on sale with deep discounts across the board. If you’re considering a new Android for yourself or a loved one, now may be the perfect time to pick one up…

Pixel 10 Pro

Depending on the colorway or storage configuration, the 6.3” Pixel 10 Pro is discounted between 17% and 27%, for prices ranging from $749 (128GB) to $1199 (1TB). The 256GB model has the deepest discount at the moment though, and is only $50 more than the base model – that appears to be the sweet spot.

Pixel 10 Pro XL

The larger 6.8” Pixel 10 Pro XL is currently discounted between 19% and 27% as well, with prices ranging from $899 to $1249. The gorgeous Obsidian model with 512GB of storage is the most heavily discounted, and available for under $970.

Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Google’s current flagship foldable, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, which packs a 6.4" front and 8" inner display (when unfolded), is currently discounted between 14% - 22%. The 256GB model, with slick Moonstone colorway has the largest discount, and is available for under $1400. If you’re considering a foldable, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is one of the most exciting devices in the category and it’ll continue to benefit from Google’s Android software updates for years to come.
Marco's interest in computing and technology dates all the way back to his early childhood. Even before being exposed to the Commodore P.E.T. and later the Commodore 64 in the early ‘80s, he was interested in electricity and electronics, and he still has the modded AFX cars and shop-worn soldering irons to prove it. Once he got his hands on his own Commodore 64, however, computing became Marco's passion. Throughout his academic and professional lives, Marco has worked with virtually every major platform from the TRS-80 and Amiga, to today's high end, multi-core servers. Over the years, he has worked in many fields related to technology and computing, including system design, assembly and sales, professional quality assurance testing, and technical writing. In addition to being the Managing Editor here at HotHardware for close to 15 years, Marco is also a freelance writer whose work has been published in a number of PC and technology related print publications and he is a regular fixture on HotHardware’s own Two and a Half Geeks webcast. - Contact: marco(at)hothardware(dot)com
