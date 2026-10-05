Googlebooks Are Available Now From $899: Dell XPS, HP, Lenovo And More Here

The first wave of premium Googlebooks went on sale today, with five new laptops from Dell, HP, Lenovo, ASUS, and Acer. Of these five laptops, three are running Intel's Core Ultra Series 3 "Panther Lake" x86 processors, and the other two are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite Arm-based SoCs. Starting at $899 USD, these are modern, premium laptops designed to provide the best Googlebook and Gemini AI experience possible.
Early reports indicate that some Android apps may not perform as expected on Intel x86-powered Googlebooks, but that should be ironed out in time. Over the long haul, it shouldn't matter much, but if you're buying soon, keep that in mind if you want to play your favorite Android games on one of these devices...
First up is the most affordably-priced system, the Acer Googlebook 14. While it has the lowest starting price at $899 USD, it is outfitted with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a 120 Hz OLED screen in a fully-convertible form factor, which should make it one of the more popular Googlebook in our opinion. The price is highly competitive and it's the only convertible of the bunch.
If you want a convertible Googlebook, there's no other option at this time.
Another of the more affordable system is the 13.4" Dell XPS Googlebook, and it's also the lowest-priced to include a Snapdragon X Elite SoC. While this is one of the few Googlebooks to feature an IPS panel instead of an OLED, it should still offer solid viewing experience. The Snapdragon X Elite also has the horsepower for silky-smooth Android gaming, and native compatibility for the entire Android app ecosystem.
The Lenovo Googlebook 15.3-Inch is the largest of the initial wave of Googlebooks. For just over a grand, you get everything offered by the other clamshell devices, but in a larger form factor. Lenovo is also introducing a handful of accessories for the system, including a mouse that has a similar finish to the notebook.
The HP Googlebook 14-Inch ticks many of the right boxes in our opinion. With a Snapdragon X Elite driving an onboard 3K OLED display, it's not hard to see why this is one of the flagships of the initial Googlebook line-up. It's a "no compromises" solution for this platform, thanks to its powerful Snapdragon X Elite processor and excellent OLED display, but it comes at a premium versus its contemporaries.
Last up is the ASUS Googlebook. This machine packs 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage, along with a 3K OLED display, but it's also the most expensive Googlebook in the initial wave of systems and it's powered by an Intel Core Ultra 5 Series 3 processor.