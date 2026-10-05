CATEGORIES
home News

Google Says Android App Compatibility On Intel Googlebooks May Be Lacking At First

by Chris HarperMonday, October 05, 2026, 02:25 PM EDT
acer googlebook 14
Acer's Googlebook 14 Is Intel-Powered - Image:HotHardware

The impending wave of Googlebook laptops, which feature an operating system that is somewhat of a hybrid between Chrome OS and Android, promise broad compatibility with the massive ecosystem of Android apps. Googlebooks are also designed to offer a premium Google laptop experience. Unlike most Chromebooks, the initial batch of Googlebooks feature premium materials and have deep Gemini AI integration, and Android apps are supposed to run seemlessly.

At least, if you're using an Arm-based Googlebook. Virtually all of today's Android smartphones are powered by Arm-based processors, whereas the majority of today's notebooks are powered by x86 processors -- though Qualcomm and NVIDIA are changing that paradigm.

Not all Googlebooks run on Arm hardware, however. Three of five launch Googlebooks are using Intel x86 CPUs. The team over at Android Authority noted that could result in compatibility issues for some Android apps on Intel-powered Googlebooks, and Google has since confirmed this to be the case.

ASUS' Googlebook is one of the Intel-powered launch Googlebooks.
ASUS' Googlebook is one of the Intel-powered launch models. - Image: HotHardware
The full statement says, "..the vast majority of Android apps" will run properly across Intel and Qualcomm-powered Googlebooks out of the box, with only "a small handful" of complex apps or games needing developer tuning to "run their best" on Intel-based platforms.

While Google is confirming there could be some issues, it's most likely that Intel-powered Googlebooks will need to be optimized for certain Android games and apps that leverage specific accelerators, like DSPs or NPUs.
Tags:  Intel, Android, Google, compatibility, googlebook
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use