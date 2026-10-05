Google Says Android App Compatibility On Intel Googlebooks May Be Lacking At First
At least, if you're using an Arm-based Googlebook. Virtually all of today's Android smartphones are powered by Arm-based processors, whereas the majority of today's notebooks are powered by x86 processors -- though Qualcomm and NVIDIA are changing that paradigm.
Not all Googlebooks run on Arm hardware, however. Three of five launch Googlebooks are using Intel x86 CPUs. The team over at Android Authority noted that could result in compatibility issues for some Android apps on Intel-powered Googlebooks, and Google has since confirmed this to be the case.
While Google is confirming there could be some issues, it's most likely that Intel-powered Googlebooks will need to be optimized for certain Android games and apps that leverage specific accelerators, like DSPs or NPUs.