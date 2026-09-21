Here Are The First Googlebooks With Snapdragon, Intel And Gemini AI

The first batch of Googlebooks have arrived - Image: HP

This is it, folks: Google is ushering in a new era of personal computing with the Googlebook, an evolution of the Chromebook of sorts, but is now built for Gemini Intelligence and full integration with Android OS. Slated for initial availability starting in October, the first wave of devices comes from most of the major hardware partners, including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, and Lenovo, with starting prices ranging between $900 to $1,300.





Five brands take the lead in this first wave of Googlebooks - Image: Google



Every device in the initial lineup boasts baseline specifications designed for heavy AI processing, featuring at least 16GB of RAM (up to 32GB), up to 1TB of SSD storage, and very robust battery life. Hardware offerings span compact 13-inchers, 2-in-1 convertibles, and spacious 15.3-inch displays, alongside mod-cons like backlit keyboards, haptic touchpads, and the Glowbar lighting strip.





Acer's Googlebook 14 - Image: HotHardware/Marco Chiappetta



Leading the hardware charge is the Acer Googlebook 14 (GP714-91N), priced at $899 and set to launch in NA and EMEA this October before arriving in Australia in November. Acer's offering features a 360-degree hinged display, a 2.5-lb (1.1 kg) aluminum-magnesium chassis in Elemental Blue, and a 14-inch 2.8K OLED 16:10 touchscreen with Gorilla Glass protection. Powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 355 with an NPU capable of up to 50 TOPS (there are also Ultra 3 and Ultra 5 versions), it delivers up to 16 hours of battery life, Wi-Fi 7, Thunderbolt 4, and a physical privacy shutter on its 5MP camera.





Isn't she lovely? Dell's XPS Googlebook - Image: HotHardware/Marco Chiappetta



Joining the fray is Dell's sexy 13-inch XPS Googlebook. The MacBook-lookalike starts at $1,199 and sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chip , 512GB of storage, a 2.5K display, and aluminum chassis weighing 2.5 lbs.





HP also drops its HP Googlebook 14 clamshell at $1,299 that offers a Snapdragon X Elite and a 2.8K OLED in a 2.7-lb all-aluminum build.





For the same starting price as the HP, there's the svelte 2.2-lb ASUS Googlebook 14, available from an Ultra 3 to an Ultra 7 plus a 14-inch 2.8K OLED panel.





Lenovo rounds out the line with the Lenovo Googlebook 15 starting at $1,299, combining the same Intel Ultra options with a large 15.3-inch 2.8K OLED, Dolby Atmos audio, and a magnesium-alloy and carbon fiber chassis.





Will Googlebooks replace Chromebooks moving forward? Quite likely. - Image: Google







Of course, the central news here is the Googlebook's native OS-level Gemini Intelligence, accelerated by local NPU hardware. In fact, all the new laptops feature dedicated NPUs that boast 40+ TOPS.





Other big features include Magic Pointer, which lets users inspect and query anything on screen using cursor gestures, and Magic Cues, which delivers proactive context-aware suggestions across schedules, emails, and active tasks—all of which are basically desktop-adapted features Android mobile users may already be familiar with. Users can also build personalized command centers on their laptops using natural language via the beta Create My Widget, auto-structure thoughts with Rambler, and access Google's agentic workflow environment via Native Antigravity Access.





HP's Googlebook 14 - Image: HotHardware/Marco Chiappetta



Googlebooks also bring device continuity, which means the laptop becomes an extension of an Android smartphone and vice versa. Features like Continue On allows users to pick up ongoing tasks right where they left off across devices, while Cast My Apps runs smartphone apps directly on the laptop without requiring additional installations. Indeed, Chromebooks share a similar vision, but the actual execution has been rather light-handed.





ASUS Googlebook 14 - Image: HotHardware/Marco Chiappetta



Out of the box, Googlebook buyers receive a 12-month offer for Google AI Pro, expanding access to Gemini, Flow, and Gemini Notebook alongside 5 TB of cloud storage.