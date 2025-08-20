Lower Cost Pixel Buds 2a And Pixel Watch 4 Arrive Made By Google, Infused With Gemini And ANC
The Pixel Watch 4 is packed with big upgrades. The most noticeable will be a new, domed display dubbed “Actua 360” that will deliver a 10% larger active area. The watch will feel even bigger thanks to bezels that have been reduced by 16%. The new display will make it easier to enjoy the improvements brought by the move to Material 3 Expressive user interface, which the company says will be more responsive and feel more personalized. This will all be driven by a new Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 Wearable Platform alongside Google’s own ML-powered co-processor.
Alongside the new hardware and UI, there will be improvements to the watch’s health and fitness capabilities. Google says that sleep tracking will see an 18% bump in accuracy, route tracking will be improved thanks to dual-frequency GPS, and users will have new exercise modes to choose from including basketball and pickleball. Of course, all these features will be enhanced with a personal AI health coach powered by Gemini.
The Pixel Watch 4 will be available in 41mm, with the Wi-Fi only model costing $349, while the LTE model will go for $449. Meanwhile, the 45mm version will be $399 for Wi-Fi only and the LTE model will be $499. Both will be available beginning October 9 and can be pre-ordered starting today.
Pixel Buds are seeing an addition to the lineup with the new Pixel Buds 2a, which are designed to be similar in look to the Pixel Buds Pro 2. These earbuds are smaller and lighter than those in the Pro series and are powered by the Tensor A1 which also helps enable Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). With ANC on the headphones provide up to 7 hours of battery life, while users can get up to 20 hours with the feature disabled. The case for these will also have a replaceable battery, which should help with longevity. These will be available in two colors, Iris and Hazel and have a price tag of $129.
The company’s Pixel Bud Pro 2 are mostly staying the same, although there is a new color options available. Moonstone, which is a grey-like color will be available beginning August 28 and will retail for $229.