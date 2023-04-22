Google Pixel Fold Breaks Cover Again With Specs, Camera And Tease Date Details
We've been hearing unofficial chatter about Google's first foldable smartphone for over a year now with some of the first rumors suggesting it would launch at the end of 2022. That didn't happen, obviously. Nevertheless, Google appears to still be planning to introduce a foldable handset, the Pixel Fold, and at this point, there's not much mystery left surrounding the device's design and features.
That's if the latest round of leaks and rumors are accurate. To that end, Jon Prosser at Front Page Tech posted a video to YouTube outlining the core specifications of the Pixel Fold, including the camera arrangement and a pricing breakdown of at least two SKUs. The video also outlines various dates of interest, starting with an upcoming teaser that Google purportedly has planned for Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
Whether that teaser still happens now that the bulk of the Pixel Fold's spec sheet has been leaked, well, we'll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, let's go over what's been shared.
According to Prosser, the Pixel Fold will pair Google's second-generation Tensor SoC with 12GB of LPDDR5 memory. It will also feature a Titan M2 security chip. As for storage options, users will be able to select from 256GB and 512GB configurations. It's said the 256GB model will come in "chalk" and "obsidian" color options, each one priced at $1,799, while the 512GB model will only be available in obsidian and priced at $1,919.
If you were hoping that Google would disrupt the foldable market with aggressive pricing, it looks like you'll end up disappointed. That said, Google will supposedly bundle a Pixel Watch when buying the Pixel Fold (it's not clear if that will be a preorder special or extend into the actual release window).
Regarding the displays, you're looking at a front 5.8-inch OLED screen with a FHD+ (2092x1080) resolution, 17.4:9 aspect ratio, 408 pixels per inch density, and 120Hz refresh rate (which Google will bill as a "Smooth Display" feature). Meanwhile, the inner display measures 7.6 inches and is also an OLED pane, but with a 2208x1840 resolution (6:5 aspect ratio), 380 ppi density, and the same 120Hz refresh rate.
As for the camera arrangement, the front-facing shooter is tipped to be a 9.5MP fixed focus sensor with an 84-degree field of view and f/2.2 aperture. That's similar in specs to the front-facing camera on the Pixel 7 Pro, which is a 10.8MP lens with an f/2.2 aperture.
The main camera on the rear of the Pixel Fold is said to be a 48MP lens with optical image stabilization, f/1.7 aperture, and 82-degree FOV. This is flanked by a 10.8MP ultrawide camera with a 121.1 FOV and f/2.2 aperture, and another 10.8MP lens for telephoto chores (21.9-degree FOV, f/3.05 aperture, 5x optical zoom, 20x 'Super Res' zoom).
There's yet another camera on the inside. It's an 8MP fixed focus lens with an 84-degree FOV and f/2.0 aperture. In addition, Google is expected to promote features such as its Magic Erase tech, photo unblur, long exposure, and a few other abilities.
Battery life looks to be a highlight. According to Prosser, Google will advertise a "beyond 24 hour" battery, and up to 72 hours with some come of extreme battery saver mode.
As for when you can expect the Pixel Fold, Prosser says Google will announce the device during the first day of Google I/O, which is May 10. He also says Google will accept preorders on the same day, followed by carrier partners joining the preorder party on May 30. The Pixel Fold will then allegedly ship by June 27.