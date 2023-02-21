Google's Pixel Fold Tipped For A Massive Battery Upgrade But There's A Caveat





Insider sources indicate that the Google Pixel Fold design is nearing a finished state. According to 9to5 Google, the device is going to be one of the largest of the large folding smartphones available, as well as the heaviest. However, it should make up for this physical burden by lightening your worries about battery life. In other words, the source says that the Google Pixel Fold will offer form factor leading battery capacity.







We have some numbers to share to provide perspective with regard to the Pixel Fold’s size and weight. Considering the footprint first (W x H), the Google Pixel Fold is said to be 158.7 x 139.7mm. The well-known Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 is 130.1 x 155.1mm, and the Oppo Find N is 140.2 x 132.6mm. Those are rather different propositions to the user, with Google deciding to market a far wider device than its rivals.













The source publication reckons that Google wider choice could be better for application UIs. It reasons that the space will fit better with the large screen tablet optimizations it has been working on recently. Even so, the device should still be more than capable of side-by-side multitasking if users gravitate to this style of operation.





Smartphone buyers may be wary of the weight of Google’s upcoming Pixel Fold. According to 9to5 Google , the expansive screened Pixel smartphone will be weightier than the Galaxy Z Fold4, which is 263g. This will indeed make it a presence in your pocket, as the Samsung is no light weight, being heavier than the aforementioned Oppo Find N (237g) as well as the original Surface Duo (250g). Those used to carrying a regular modern slab smartphone like the regular Galaxy S22 or iPhone 13 will be more used to phones weighing in the region of 170g.













Though extra weight is undoubtedly a drawback, the bonus is purportedly the Pixel Fold’s battery capacity. Sources speaking to 9to5 Google assert that the upcoming foldable’s battery capacity is going to be approaching 5,000mAh. That might not sound super capacious, but the Galaxy Z Fold4 has a typical battery capacity of 4,400mAh, and the Find N is 4,520mAh. Of course, there are a huge number of variables affecting a device’s battery life, not least of which include the processors, screens, software optimizations, and algorithms.





