Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Is $500 Off And More Great Pixel Phone Deals

by Paul LillyTuesday, August 05, 2025, 11:15 AM EDT
Closeup of a Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold smartphone.
Word on the street is that Google will wait until the second week in October to release its Pixel 10 Pro Fold, a delay that is being cited to supply chain issues. That's still not a long wait in the grand scheme of things, though if you're itching for a new foldable right this moment and want to save some serious dough, then the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is calling your name.

Over at Best Buy, you can score the Pixel 9 Pro Fold 256GB for $1,299 (save $500). The retailer no longer offers the 512GB model, though if you want to try your luck with a pre-owned unit on Amazon (sold by Amazon Resale, fulfilled by Amazon), you can find the Pixel 9 Pro Fold 512GB (pre-owned) for $1,305.48. Both options are unlocked.

You can read our Pixel 9 Pro Fold review for our full thoughts and plenty of benchmarks and analysis. Straight to the point, though, we like this handset. A lot. So much, that it earned our coveted Editor's Choice award for its premium design with a thin and light profile, gorgeous display, excellent cameras, and outstanding software.

To recap the specs, you're looking at an 8-inch LPTO AMOLED display with a 2152x2076 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, 5.3-inch LPTS AMOLED display with a 2424x1080 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, 16GB of RAM, two 10MP front-facing cameras (inner and outer), and a triple camera array on the back consisting of a 48MP main sensor with laser autofocus, 10.5MP ultrawide shooter, and a 10.8MP persiscope telephoto lens.

Google Pixel 9a in front of a plant.

Over on the other end of the pricing spectrum, you can snap Google's Pixel 9a 128GB for an incredibly affordable $399 on Amazon (save $100), or the 256GB model for a still-affordable $499 (save $100).

We have a Pixel 9a review that you can reference as well, and while it didn't earn our Editor's Choice award, it is a phone that we recommend if you're looking for a fantastic value, especially now that it's on sale. The Pixel 9a sports a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 2424x1080 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, which is powered by Google's Tensor G4 chip.

Other specs include 8GB of RAM, a 13MP front-facing camera, dual rear cameras (48MP main sensor and 13MP ultrawide), Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 wireless connectivity (and of course sub-6GHz 5G), and a 5,100mAh battery with 23W wired and 7.5W wireless charging support.

Here are a few more Pixel 9 series device deals...

Pixel 9 Pro on a blue background.
Tags:  deals, Google, (nasdaq:goog), pixel 9, pixel 9 pro fold, pixel 9a
