Google Pixel 7 Is Only $499 Plus Get A $100 Amazon Gift Card With This Amazing Deal





There's still no word on when exactly Google will trot out the Pixel 8 series with its fancy Tensor G3 silico n—Google I/O came and went without so much as a teaser, let alone an announcement—but if you're tired of waiting for the next-gen release, you can score a killer deal on an unlocked Pixel 7 handset with either 128GB or 256GB of built-in storage.





128GB Pixel 7 with a $100 gift card for $499 right now. That's a double bonus with a combined savings of $200 ($100 off the phone plus a $100 gift card). The retail asking price for the Pixel 7 series starts at $599 for the model with 128GB of built-in storage, and that's also been the street price since February. However, Amazon is offering thefor. That's a double bonus with a combined savings of $200 ($100 off the phone plus a $100 gift card).





256GB Pixel 7 with a $100 gift card is priced at $699 at Amazon. That's not quite as good of a deal as the 128GB model—you're basically paying the MSRP and getting a free gift card tossed in—but it's still a good offer overall. If you need more storage, theis priced at. That's not quite as good of a deal as the 128GB model—you're basically paying the MSRP and getting a free gift card tossed in—but it's still a good offer overall.





You can check out our Pixel 7 review for our full analysis and benchmarks, but a high-level overview is that it boasts a 6.3-inch OLED display (2400x1080 resolution, 90Hz refresh rate) powered by a Tensor G2 SoC and 8GB of RAM, a 10.8MP front camera, and dual rear cameras consisting of a 50MP main sensor with OIS and a 12MP ultrawide lens (114 degrees).

More Great Smartphone Deals





Pixel 7 Pro (128GB) for $699 on Amazon (22% off). There's no gift card included, but you're looking at a $200 discount over the MSRP. You can also nab thefor(22% off). There's no gift card included, but you're looking at a $200 discount over the MSRP.





Compared to the regular Pixel 7, the Pro variant is a little bigger with a 6.7-inch OLED display, with a higher resolution (3120x1440) and faster refresh rate (120Hz). It also comes with more memory (12GB), a third rear camera (48MP for telephoto shots), and a larger battery pack (5,000mAh versus 4,355mAh). Otherwise, it's based on the same Tensor G2 chip.





Pixel 7 Pro with 256GB is on sale for $799 (save $200) and the Pixel 7 Pro with 512GB is discounted to $899 (save $200).

Need more storage? Theis on sale forand theis discounted to





Here are a few more smartphone bargains...