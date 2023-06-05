Google Pixel 7 Is Only $499 Plus Get A $100 Amazon Gift Card With This Amazing Deal
There's still no word on when exactly Google will trot out the Pixel 8 series with its fancy Tensor G3 silicon—Google I/O came and went without so much as a teaser, let alone an announcement—but if you're tired of waiting for the next-gen release, you can score a killer deal on an unlocked Pixel 7 handset with either 128GB or 256GB of built-in storage.
The retail asking price for the Pixel 7 series starts at $599 for the model with 128GB of built-in storage, and that's also been the street price since February. However, Amazon is offering the 128GB Pixel 7 with a $100 gift card for $499 right now. That's a double bonus with a combined savings of $200 ($100 off the phone plus a $100 gift card).
If you need more storage, the 256GB Pixel 7 with a $100 gift card is priced at $699 at Amazon. That's not quite as good of a deal as the 128GB model—you're basically paying the MSRP and getting a free gift card tossed in—but it's still a good offer overall.
You can check out our Pixel 7 review for our full analysis and benchmarks, but a high-level overview is that it boasts a 6.3-inch OLED display (2400x1080 resolution, 90Hz refresh rate) powered by a Tensor G2 SoC and 8GB of RAM, a 10.8MP front camera, and dual rear cameras consisting of a 50MP main sensor with OIS and a 12MP ultrawide lens (114 degrees).
More Great Smartphone Deals
You can also nab the Pixel 7 Pro (128GB) for $699 on Amazon (22% off). There's no gift card included, but you're looking at a $200 discount over the MSRP.
Compared to the regular Pixel 7, the Pro variant is a little bigger with a 6.7-inch OLED display, with a higher resolution (3120x1440) and faster refresh rate (120Hz). It also comes with more memory (12GB), a third rear camera (48MP for telephoto shots), and a larger battery pack (5,000mAh versus 4,355mAh). Otherwise, it's based on the same Tensor G2 chip.
Need more storage? The Pixel 7 Pro with 256GB is on sale for $799 (save $200) and the Pixel 7 Pro with 512GB is discounted to $899 (save $200).
Here are a few more smartphone bargains...
- OnePlus 11 5G (16GB RAM, 256GB Storage): $699.99 (save $100)
- OnePlus 11 5G (16GB RAM, 26GB Storage) + Buds Pro 2: $879.98 (save $100)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (512GB): $1,154.99 (save $225)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (256GB): $999.99 (save $200)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus (512GB): $944.99 (save $175)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus (256GB): $824.99 (save $175)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 (256GB): $759.99 (save $100)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 (128GB): $699.99 (save $100
- OnePlus 10 Pro 5G (12GB RAM, 256GB Storage): $489 (save $380)
- OnePlus 10 Pro 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage): $449.99 (save 350)
Here's a bonus deal—you can grab a set of Motorola Sound Moto Buds 600 ANC for $99.99 at Amazon (33% off) right now, and then pair them with any of the above smartphones. These feature Snapdragon Sound technology with a hybrid active noise cancellation scheme.
Other features include the ability to pair two devices at once via Bluetooth 5.2, IPX5-rated water resistance, touch controls, and up to 26 hours of battery life (6 hours plus another 20 hours with the wireless charging case). And according to Motorola, a quick 15-minute charge nets you 1.5 hours of listening time.