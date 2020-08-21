CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillFriday, August 21, 2020, 10:10 AM EDT

New Pixel 5 Renders Confirm Refreshingly Clean Design For Google's 5G Flagship

While the Samsung Galaxy S20 and OnePlus 8/8 Pro families hogged much of the limelight during the first half of 2020 for flagship Android smartphones, Google is looking to make its mark during the back half of the year. We’re of course talking about the Pixel 5, which will be the solitary follow-up to the discontinued Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

Thankfully, we’re getting some new renders of the device courtesy of @OnLeaks which seemingly confirm some of the physical details that we first learned about in early July. For starters, the Pixel 5 has a single hole punch in the top left corner of the display for the selfie camera – just like the mid-range Pixel 4a. This is a big change from the massive notch on the preceding generation and helps reclaim some lost screen real estate.

However, the removal of the central notch also means that the Face Unlock is no longer available. Instead, the Pixel 5 reverts back to the tried and true optical fingerprint sensor, which is mounted on the back of the smartphone. While it might not be as fancy as an in-display fingerprint sensor that we see in most modern flagships, we can’t argue against what works (especially if it helps keep costs down).

Also on the back are two cameras (like the Pixel 4/Pixel 4 XL) along with an LED flash and another unknown sensor. Overall, it’s a clean design that does away with flashy curved display edges or massive camera bumps that we see in flagship Android smartphones. 

As for the Pixel 5’s innards, speculation seems to suggest that we’ll find a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G Mobile Platform, 8GB of RAM, and at least 128GB of internal storage. Previous rumors have suggested that the Pixel 5 will have a large 6.7-inch display, but this new leak claims that the display will measure between 5.7 to 5.8 inches. That’s a rather large discrepancy in display dimensions, but would make sense given that we’ve heard rumors that the Pixel 5 will have a 3,080 mAh battery.

According to leaker Jon Prosser, the Pixel 5 will launch alongside the Pixel 4a (5G) on September 30th.


Tags:  Google, (nasdaq:goog), pixel 5
Via:  @OnLeaks

