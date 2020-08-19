Google Pixel 5 Leaks Point To Larger QHD+ Display And Shrunken Battery





Google’s new Pixel 4a mid-range smartphone has been well-received thanks to its low price ($349), excellent camera, and respectable overall performance. As a result, many are looking forward to what the flagship Pixel 5 will offer when it is released this fall.

However, a new leak is alleging that the use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC won’t be the only compromise for this flagship smartphone. A respected source of previous Pixel rumors, the Pixel 5 will only have a 3,080 mAh battery. For comparison, the already-discontinued Pixel 4 XL features a much larger 3,700 mAh battery. According to the source, @ImjustSayingJC, Google thinks that it can achieve greater efficiency using a smaller battery similar to how Apple does with its iPhones (which typically feature much smaller batteries than their Android counterparts).

The smartphone is expected to retain a QHD+ (540ppi) resolution with a display measuring around 6.7 inches. The panel is expected to have a 120Hz refresh rate, which would put it on par with other Android flagships. However, to conserve battery life, it’s said that the display will fall back to 90Hz as much as possible.

Previous leaks have suggested that the Snapdragon 765G SoC will be paired with 8GB of RAM (up from 6GB on the Pixel 4/Pixel 4 XL/Pixel 4a). And given that this will be Google’s flagship for 2020, it of course comes with a 5G modem courtesy of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X52.

It’s been stated on numerous occasions that Google opted for a mid-range SoC to keep costs in check for the Pixel 5. The Snapdragon 865/865+ Mobile Platform is a two-chip solution (with the added Snapdragon X55 5G modem) and is quite expensive for OEMs to implement. The Snapdragon 765G, on the other hand, with its integrated 5G modem and lower-power CPU is an attractive alternative.

What remains to be seen is if Android users drunk on the performance highs of flagship SoCs like the Snapdragon 855/855+ and Snapdragon 865/865+ will be content with the simply adequate performance of the Snapdragon 765G destined for the Pixel 5? If the price is right, Android fans might be willing to forgive quite a bit…