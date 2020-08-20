Google’s Pixel 5 And Pixel 4a (5G) Might Be Revealed Sooner Than Previously Thought





Now that Google has pulled the wraps off its mid-range Pixel 4a smartphone, all eyes are laser-focused on the upcoming Pixel 4a (5G) and the flagship Pixel 5. We had previously seen reporting via a leak on Google’s French website that the smartphones could debut in early October, which would be in keeping with previous Pixel smartphone launches.

However, gadget leaker Jon Prosser is giving us more insight into the Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5, including the fact that both smartphones are expected to debut on September 30th, which is a little over a month from now. Prosser goes on to say that the Pixel 5 will be available in both black and green colors, while the Pixel 4a (5G) will be initially available in black. Reportedly, a white version of the Pixel 4a (5G) will debut sometime in October.

Google has previously indicated that the Pixel 4a (5G) will be priced at $499, which is $150 more expensive that the Pixel 4a. That’s quite a premium for 5G connectivity, but it would still make the Pixel 4a (5G) one of the cheapest 5G-capable smartphones available for the U.S. market. Although it hasn’t been confirmed, it’s likely that the Pixel 4a (5G) will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC, although there’s an outside chance that Google could opt for the lower-end (and cheaper) Snapdragon 690 5G Mobile Platform.

What we see in the system is



Pixel 5 5G (black and green)

Pixel 4a 5G (black)

- September 30



Pixel 4a 5G (white)

- October — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 19, 2020

As for Google’s Pixel 5 flagship, it is also expected to use the Snapdragon 765G rather than the more potent Snapdragon 865 or Snapdragon 865+. By going with a cheaper mid-range SoC with an integrated 5G modem, Google should be able to undercut rivals like the Samsung Galaxy S20 and OnePlus 8 Pro by hundreds while offering similar high-end features (at the expense of outright performance).

The Pixel 5 is rumored to adopt a feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate (up from 90Hz on the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL). The Snapdragon 765G is also expected to be paired with 8GB of RAM and at least 128GB of internal storage in base configurations. On the other hand, a rather disappointing rumor leaked this week which alleges that the Pixel 5 will have a smaller 3,080 mAh battery instead of the 3,700 mAh battery seen in the Pixel 4 XL.

Given then $499 price of the Pixel 4 (5G), we’re expecting the Pixel 5 to come in somewhere between $599 and $699 when it is released.