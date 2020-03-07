CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillSaturday, March 07, 2020, 10:14 AM EDT

Google Pixel 4 And Pixel 4 XL Hit New Lows With These Amazon Hot Deals

pixel 4
The first smartphones powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 SoC are just now hitting the market here in the United States, which means that now is the time to score some great deals on last year's Snapdragon 855 flagships. Yesterday, we saw a deal on the Samsung Galaxy S10+, and today we've got deals on the Google Pixel 4/Pixel 4 XL.

Online retail giant Amazon is discounting both smartphones by hundreds of dollars, with the Pixel 4 (64GB) coming in at just $549, which is down from its normal price of $799. The Pixel 4 is available at this price in both Clearly White and Just Black colors. Stepping up to the 128GB version of the Pixel 4 raises the price by $100 to $649.

If you want the larger display of the Pixel 4 XL (64GB), it is ringing in at $649 in Clearly White or Just Black. Opting for the 128GB models again will set increase your outlay by $100.

As we mentioned from the onset, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC -- which is still an incredibly powerful chip -- paired with 6GB of RAM. The Pixel 4 has a 90Hz 5.7-inch QHD+ display, while the Pixel 4 XL bumps that up to 6.3 inches. Both smartphones feature dual cameras on the rear, and include face unlock technology to secure your smartphone.

Given that the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are first-party devices from Google, they have strong support from the company and are recipients of monthly Pixel Feature Drops. In fact, it’s expected that an upcoming Pixel Feature Drop will finally enable eye detection for the face unlock feature.



Tags:  deals, Amazon, Google, (nasdaq:goog), pixel 4, pixel 4 xl
Via:  Amazon
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms