Samsung's Galaxy S10+ 128GB Is $370 Off With This Killer Smartphone Deal
One of the secrets to maximizing your value when buying a high-end smartphone is to stay a step behind the bleeding the edge. To that end, Samsung just recently introduced its Galaxy S20 series. They carry premium prices, and as vendors switch focus to selling the latest and greatest Samsung has to offer, older models are prone to go on sale. That is the case at B&H Photo, which is selling the Galaxy S10+ with 128GB for $629.99 right now.
That is $370 off the list price, and the cheapest around, outside of trusting your luck with a refurbished handset or pre-owned model on eBay or Craigslist. These are simply brand new phones at a discounted price. They are also in "limited supply" at the discounted rate, so if you want one, decide quick and pounce.
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ w/ 128GB (Black): $629.99, B&H Photo (save $370)
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ w/ 128GB (Prism White): $629.99, B&H Photo (save $370)
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ 2/ 128GB (Green): $629.99, B&H Photo (save $370)
If you want more storage, there is also the Samsung Galaxy S10+ w/ 512GB for $749.99 on B&H Photo, which is $500 below its list price. That one is available in Ceramic White.
Released last year, the Galaxy S10+ is still a high-end smartphone. It features a 6.4-inch curved AMOLED display with a 3040x1440 resolution, Snapdragon 855 processor, and 8GB of RAM.
For taking selfies, there are dual cameras on the front—10-megapixel and 8-megapixel. And then on the rear of the phone you get a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera, 12-megapixel Dual Pixel shooter, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. Camera performance is quite good with this phone, as is everything else (see our review of the Galaxy S10+ for our full analysis).