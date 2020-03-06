Samsung's Galaxy S10+ 128GB Is $370 Off With This Killer Smartphone Deal





right now. One of the secrets to maximizing your value when buying a high-end smartphone is to stay a step behind the bleeding the edge. To that end, Samsung just recently introduced its Galaxy S20 series. They carry premium prices, and as vendors switch focus to selling the latest and greatest Samsung has to offer, older models are prone to go on sale. That is the case at B&H Photo, which is selling the Galaxy S10+ with 128GB for $629.99 right now.





That is $370 off the list price, and the cheapest around, outside of trusting your luck with a refurbished handset or pre-owned model on eBay or Craigslist. These are simply brand new phones at a discounted price. They are also in "limited supply" at the discounted rate, so if you want one, decide quick and pounce.









