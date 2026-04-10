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Google Pixel 11 Tipped For A Major Display Boost From Samsung

by Aaron LeongFriday, April 10, 2026, 10:14 AM EDT
hero pixel 10 lady
Google's next Pixel is shaping up to have a significant display upgrade, as new supply chain reports indicate that Google has managed to finagle Samsung's latest OLED panels instead of settling on lesser scraps.

Based on a report from South Korean news outlet ETNews, Google has secured early access to Samsung Display’s M16 OLED material set. This is a huge boon; historically, Samsung’s latest and greatest panels were reserved for the Galaxy S-series or the newest iPhone Pros. Moreover, because Google has moved the Pixel 11 launch window to August, the phone is set to debut the M16 months before the iPhone 18 Pro and nearly half a year before Samsung’s own Galaxy S27. The M16 's superior brightness, color accuracy, and reduced power consumption would be advantageous for shedding the reputation for sometimes including "'meh' hardware.

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Not stopping there, the Pixel 11 could also sport the Tensor G6 chip built on TSMC’s 2nm process, which can deliver a marked boost in performance, efficiency, and thermal management (maybe ending the overheating issues plaguing the current series once and for all?). Early leaks also point to Google reportedly ditching Samsung modems in favor of the MediaTek M90 that offers improved signal stability, satellite connectivity, and up to 12Gbps 5G speeds.

In terms of physical dimensions, the Pixel 11 lineup is expected to mirror its predecessors: the standard Pixel 11, a 6.3-inch Pro, a 6.8-inch Pro XL, and a Pro Fold. While CAD renders show off a familiar aesthetic, including the camera bar and same bezels, hardware upgrades are what's getting us excited. The Pro models are expected to pack 16GB of DDR5X RAM and a base storage of 256GB. Photography enthusiasts can look forward to a triple-camera system featuring a 50MP main sensor, though the real innovation may lie in a new under-display IR sensor/camera. This would allow Google to offer secure, Face ID-style biometric unlocking without the need for a notch or a large pill-shaped cutout, maximizing the real estate of that M16 display.

Assuming this report and other rumors hold true, the Pixel 11 could have a competitive edge not just in its usual ecosystem and camera fallbacks, but this time, offer faster and more efficient performance.
Tags:  Samsung, smartphone, (nasdaq:goog), pixel 11
AL

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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