Google Pixel 11 Tipped For A Major Display Boost From Samsung
Not stopping there, the Pixel 11 could also sport the Tensor G6 chip built on TSMC’s 2nm process, which can deliver a marked boost in performance, efficiency, and thermal management (maybe ending the overheating issues plaguing the current series once and for all?). Early leaks also point to Google reportedly ditching Samsung modems in favor of the MediaTek M90 that offers improved signal stability, satellite connectivity, and up to 12Gbps 5G speeds.
In terms of physical dimensions, the Pixel 11 lineup is expected to mirror its predecessors: the standard Pixel 11, a 6.3-inch Pro, a 6.8-inch Pro XL, and a Pro Fold. While CAD renders show off a familiar aesthetic, including the camera bar and same bezels, hardware upgrades are what's getting us excited. The Pro models are expected to pack 16GB of DDR5X RAM and a base storage of 256GB. Photography enthusiasts can look forward to a triple-camera system featuring a 50MP main sensor, though the real innovation may lie in a new under-display IR sensor/camera. This would allow Google to offer secure, Face ID-style biometric unlocking without the need for a notch or a large pill-shaped cutout, maximizing the real estate of that M16 display.