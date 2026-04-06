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Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro Could Skip The S Pen While Keeping Ultra-Level Features

by Paul LillyMonday, April 06, 2026, 08:55 AM EDT
Closeup of Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra.
Samsung will add a fourth model to its next-generation flagship Galaxy S series with the introduction of the Galaxy S27 Pro, slotting in above the Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27 Plus and just underneath the Galaxy S27 Ultra, according to ETNews. The expansion to the lineup means users will have four different top-tier Galaxy S devices to choose from next round.

According to the report, the Galaxy S27 Pro will drop support for the S Pen stylus while retaining most of the features found on the Galaxy S27 Ultra, including the next iteration of Samsung's Privacy Display technology that is currently exclusive to the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

It's not yet clear how all of the specifications will compare between the Pro and Ultra models, including screen sizes, only that the Pro is positioned as a high-end variant without the S Pen. Notably, it was rumored nearly a year ago that Samsung planned to bid farewell to the S Pen slot on the Galaxy S27 Ultra, but the latest chatter suggests that will not be the case.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra with an S Pen partially ejected.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra with a partially ejected S Pen

Up to now, Samsung has mostly been content with a three-model strategy, save for when it added a thinner Galaxy S25 Edge to the fray. That was seen as a response to Apple's then-rumored iPhone Air, but an Edge variant for the Galaxy S26 lineup was reportedly cancelled due to lackluster sales.

Likewise, the report notes that the addition of a Galaxy S27 Pro to the next-generation lineup could be another response to Apple's four-model strategy, which now consists of the iPhone Air, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The difference, however, is that the iPhone Air does not carry the '17' designation.

Whatever the motivation, it will be interesting to see how a Galaxy S27 Pro fares from a sales perspective. If it can match or at least come close to the specs of the Galaxy S27 Ultra at a cheaper price point, it could be a popular option. At the same time, Samsung risks cannibalizing sales of its flagship model.
Tags:  Samsung, galaxy s27, galaxy s27 pro, galaxy s27 ultra
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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