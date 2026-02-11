CATEGORIES
Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro C2 Modem Could Add 5G Satellite Connectivity

by Aaron LeongWednesday, February 11, 2026, 10:45 AM EDT
Apple is reportedly preparing to eliminate cellular dead zones once and for all with the iPhone 18 Pro's next gen C2 modem by way of 5G satellite connectivity, i.e. New Radio Non-Terrestrial Networks (NR-NTN).

Based on a recent leak, Apple's upcoming C2 modem, slated for a 2028 release, could take the current emergency satellite feature to the next level. Indeed, today’s iPhones allow for limited texting and location sharing via satellite in emergencies, but the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro's bespoke C2 modem could use LEO satellites to allow users to maintain data connections (and of course, make calls) in the most remote corners of the planet.

If this satellite data capability actually hits production, it'll be proof that Apple's quest for hardware independence was the right choice. Prior to the iPhone 16e, Cupertino had relied on Qualcomm for its cellular components, but with the C-series chips being designed alongside the A-series processors, Apple has been able to optimize performance with power efficiency—in this instance, a huge factor when trying to push a signal hundreds of miles into space. The C2 is expected to utilize the latest 5G NTN standards, which essentially tells the phone to stop searching for a nearby tower and instead handshake with a passing satellite without the user ever noticing a drop in service.

It probably goes without saying that the C2 could change how iPhones are used in rural areas, on the open ocean, or during natural disasters when ground infrastructure fails. However, one can't ignore the operational challenges: maintaining a high-speed data link with multiple satellites moving at 17,000 miles per hour requires precision and thermal management. It's therefore paramount that the iPhone 18 Pro to have improved internal cooling to handle the increased power draw required for satellite handoffs. If Apple succeeds, the C2 modem won't just be another incremental upgrade; it will create a truly global phone. 

The iPhone 18 Pro is so far believed to pack Apple's A20 Pro 2 nm-process chip with 12 GB DDR5 RAM. Imaging could be handled by a 48MP primary shooter with mechanical variable aperture (f/1.4 to 2.8), backed by a 5,200mAh battery. There will be two LTPO+ OLED options available: a 6.3-inch (Pro) and 6.9-inch (Pro Max), both with under-display Face ID.
