Google Pixel 10a Design, Pricing And Launch Info Exposed In Multiple Leaks

by Aaron LeongWednesday, January 14, 2026, 10:05 AM EDT
hero pixel10a side
Google is accelerating its hardware timeline once again, according to new reports suggesting the mid-range Pixel 10a could arrive on retail shelves as early as mid-February 2026.

pixel10a black1

According to retail leaks, the Pixel 10a will be dropping on February 17, pushing the launch forward by a full month compared to the Pixel 9a, which debuted in March of last year (though in reality it was delayed to April due to production issues). This adjusted timing may have to do with beating Samsung to the punch, which apparently has the Galaxy A37 and A57 mid-rangers due for release at the end of February during its Unpacked 2026 event. At this rate, we believe all brands should just release their phones on January 1 and be done with it!
The most striking revelation from the latest leaks is the introduction of a new colorway dubbed Berry. Described as a deep, saturated red similar to the shade used on Google’s third-generation Nest Cam, Berry will reportedly join the more traditional Obsidian, Fog, and Lavender options. This might also see the discontinuation of Peony pink seen in the previous generation.

For better or worse, while the exterior hues are getting refreshed, the physical design is expected to remain largely unchanged, maintaining the minimalist, flush camera bar compared to the more premium, industrial aesthetics of its flagship siblings.

pixel9a lavender1
PIxel 9a (Credit: Google)

Under the hood, the Pixel 10a will continue to balance high-end features with mid-range compromises. It is expected to ship with the Tensor G4 chipset (the same silicon found in the flagship Pixel 9 series), ensuring robust AI capabilities and a smooth user experience. Base models will likely feature stingy 128GB of storage, while a 256GB option will be available for those needing more space. Other leaked specs include a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a healthy 5,100mAh cell, although again, both are pretty much identical to the Pixel 9a.

The camera system, always a focal point for the Pixel brand, is tipped to feature a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 13MP ultrawide lens. While customers may lament the lack of dedicated telephoto hardware of its more expensive Pixels, Google’s probably gonna expect consumers to trust its advanced computational photography to bridge that gap.

Pricing is rumored to remain aggressive with some leaks suggesting the same starting point near $499 for the base model. However, other sources say that there might be a $50 hike due to rising parts costs.

Photo credits: Android Headlines/OnLeaks
