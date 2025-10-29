Google Pixel 10a Specs And Design Revealed In Major Leak

For Google loyalists, the first purported look at the Pixel 10a could ring a familiar tune rather than drastically advance the bar. Not expected to debut until early 2026, the well-regarded mid-budget handset has been revealed in CAD renders and the consensus is clear: Google is playing it safe, delivering a device that is essentially a Pixel 9a rerun.
The most striking (or least striking, depending on where you stand) revelation from the renders is the design itself. The Pixel 10a appears almost like a Xerox to its predecessor
, retaining the flat edges, plastic back, and camera bar-free aesthetic. According to the exclusive leak on
Android Headlines, the 10a measures 153.9 x 72.9 x 9.0 millimeters, making it marginally shorter and narrower than the 9a, but with a similar thickness. It is also tipped to have a slightly smaller 6.2-inch display (versus 6.3 inches), or maybe the final product will see thinner bezels instead?
Previous A-series have traditionally offered the same-generation Tensor chips powering the top-tier models (albeit sometimes de-tuned) at an accessible price. However, it's rumored this tradition will be partially broken with the Pixel 10a. It's said Google will bypass the new, more advanced Tensor G5 chip and instead reuse the Tensor G4 from the 9a
. As a counter for this perceived downgrade, the G4 in the 10a could very well be overclocked. What's also expected to stay the same is the camera package.
All said, there WILL/SHOULD be a few other minor improvements. The display is expected to get a slight bump in peak brightness, maxing out at 2,200 nits compared to the 9a’s 2,000. The device’s almost identical thickness
has led to speculation that Google could increase the battery size beyond the current 5,100 mAh cell.
Ultimately, the Pixel 10a is shaping up to be a calculated and pragmatic sales strategy
: Google will probably wait till the 11a for a major redo, while with the 10a, eschewing a major redesign and reusing last year’s silicon keeps costs down, while delivering a mostly proven device with great battery life and camera capabilities. Enthusiasts may call it a total snooze-fest, but for the average buyer focused on a predictable, high-value Android experience, this formula might be perfect.
Photo credits: Android Headlines w/ OnLeaks