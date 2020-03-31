CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyTuesday, March 31, 2020, 11:30 AM EDT

Google Ends Sales Of Pixel 3 And Pixel 3 XL As Pixel 4a Launch Looms

Pixel 3
It was a good run for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, a pair of flagship phones Google released in 2018. Now a year and a half later, however, Google has sold out of its remaining inventory of both handsets and does not have any plans to produce more of them. So, if you are interested in buying one, you will have to track one down outside of Google's Store.

The landing pages for the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL now redirect users to the main Google Store page. And if you expand the Phones category, you will see just two listings now—Pixel 4 and Pixel 3a (both of which are still available). Google confirmed with the folks at Android Police that it's inventory of Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL devices has been permanently exhausted.

This is not surprising. The Pixel 4 series occupies the flagship smartphone space, while the Pixel 3a series offers users a lower cost alternative. So, with the regular Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL having sold out, there is no need to clutter up the store front with additional units.

Looking ahead, it is only a matter of time before Google introduces its Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a XL handsets. At that point, we would expect the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL to trickle out of view as well. There have been several Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a leaks in recent weeks. Rumor has it the phones will ship with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor, which is Qualcomm's first fully integrated 5G system-on-chip.

It's also rumored to have a small and powerful camera, with a starting price of $399. We'll have to wait and see, though.

As for the Pixel 3, you can find the regular model at Best Buy for $449.99 (with activation).


Tags:  Google, (nasdaq:goog), pixel 3, pixel 3 xl, pixel 4a, pixel 4a xl
Via:  Android Police
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms