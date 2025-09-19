CATEGORIES
Google Supercharges Chrome With Integrated Gemini AI Features In Huge Expansion

by Chris HarperFriday, September 19, 2025, 03:28 PM EDT
Another week, another AI integration—now, market-leading browser Google Chrome is finally on the update list and facing a full suite of new Gemini AI features to be added in the near future. Over the past few days, Google has been detailing the new AI-powered features its bringing to Google Chrome and all of the ways it looks to enhance the browsing experience with Gemini. These include the addition of an (optional) Gemini button in the taskbar between Extensions and Settings, agentic browsing assistant functionality, AI-enhanced browsing history prompts, and of course AI search from right within the Omnibox. Other AI features include AI-enhanced security including 1-step resets for compromised passwords, on-page AI overviews and using several Google Apps from one tab.


Thankfully, since nearly all of these features require you to actually prompt Gemini for assistance, they can all be disabled by simply hiding the Gemini button in your taskbar. For old-fashioned web users or those who are simply opposed to AI for more fundamental reasons, this is sure to be a relief. But as more and more services including web browsers and operating systems adopt AI features, it does raise some questions. Most pressingly, how many users are actually asking for all of this, and why is it being made so difficult to opt out if you want nothing to do with it? At least the Google Chrome integration seems fairly unobtrusive if you choose not to use it.

With or without AI, it looks like Google is eager to get all of its core services up-to-date ahead of the holiday shopping season. Just a few days ago we covered the recent Gmail update, which is thankfully a clear-cut functionality upgrade that seems unrelated to AI integration. This Google Chrome update is exclusively focused on AI integration, but thankfully allows users to opt out of seemingly all of it. Hopefully more tech companies take an easy opt-out approach to adopting AI features, since there are numerous valid reasons to be opposed.
