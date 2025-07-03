Google's AI-Powered Gemini Gems Now Live In Docs, Gmail, And Sheets
Gems help users by offering personalized AI support for writing, coding, planning, and more. Aside from the pre-made Gems in Gemini, you can also create personalized Gems yourself, so that you have a tailored chatbot that's an expert in the areas you need. Usually, you'd need to visit the Gemini app to get help from Gems. However, with this new upgrade, you do not have to leave your work in Google Docs or other Google apps -- Gems can be easily accessed right in the side panel.
Gems are designed for many different tasks. They can help you to create brand-tailored posts and content using a copywriting Gem, for example. Users can also create a sales-focused Gem for a specific company or industry, or use a job-tailored "assistant Gem" to generate relevant summaries from internal data. Additionally, you can make better optimized messages with a Gem that helps "pressure test content" by accessing it from the perspective of an individual or specified audience.
Customized Gems will now appear in the side panel of supported apps. However, you'll have to visit the Gemini website to initially create a custom Gem as you can't do that from the side panel of other apps yet. Both premade and custom Gems can use Workspace capabilities like @ mentions and file access.
Google started the rollout for this update on July 2, and it may take more than 15 days for the feature to appear for all users. Once it's widely available, you can access the new side panel Gems by clicking the spark (Ask Gemini) button at the top right corner of your Google Workspace applications.