Gigabyte Teases Future-Gen GeForce RTX 8090 Ti And You're Going To Need A Bigger Case

Boy, that GeForce RTX 3090 sure is a gigantic graphics card. At least, that's what we all thought when it came out. Now, the GeForce RTX 4090 has hit the market and made the last-gen "BFGPU" look positively puny. High-end graphics cards are getting bigger, and have been for some time. Gigabyte's Aorus Twitter account decided to poke some fun at the trend with a wacky tweet, pictured below.





GPUs are getting bigger because their power requirements are going up. More power means more heat, and that means you need more mass to dissipate the energy. As for why graphics processors are pulling more power, it has to do with diminishing returns from foundry advancements. To keep the pace of performance increases steady as progress slows and die shrinks offer less and less benefit, it becomes necessary to make ever-larger GPUs that draw more and more power.





NVIDIA's CEO, Jensen Huang, says manufacturing costs have risen faster than performance gains.

