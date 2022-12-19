CATEGORIES
home News

Gigabyte Teases Future-Gen GeForce RTX 8090 Ti And You're Going To Need A Bigger Case

by Zak KillianMonday, December 19, 2022, 12:33 PM EDT
triple fan ventilator assembly
Boy, that GeForce RTX 3090 sure is a gigantic graphics card. At least, that's what we all thought when it came out. Now, the GeForce RTX 4090 has hit the market and made the last-gen "BFGPU" look positively puny. High-end graphics cards are getting bigger, and have been for some time. Gigabyte's Aorus Twitter account decided to poke some fun at the trend with a wacky tweet, pictured below.

aorus rtx8090ti tweet

Embedded in the tweet was the image at the top of the page, which you can click to see in higher resolution. Jokes aside, it appears to be some kind of industrial cooler or ventilator, but the three large axial fans arranged in a line with their rectangular casing definitely gives the impression of a gigantic graphics card. Comically, it appears that it's being installed at or near a power station of some kind.

GPUs are getting bigger because their power requirements are going up. More power means more heat, and that means you need more mass to dissipate the energy. As for why graphics processors are pulling more power, it has to do with diminishing returns from foundry advancements. To keep the pace of performance increases steady as progress slows and die shrinks offer less and less benefit, it becomes necessary to make ever-larger GPUs that draw more and more power.

hero nvidia jensen huang moores law dead news
NVIDIA's CEO, Jensen Huang, says manufacturing costs have risen faster than performance gains.

That's exactly the reasoning that NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang used when he declared Moore's Law to be dead. Moore's Law is the colloquial name for an observation by Intel founder Gordon Moore that peak transistor count roughly doubles every two years. Ironically, the GeForce RTX 4090 packs well more than double—nearly triple—the transistors of the GeForce RTX 3090 that precedes it by about two years. Still, Huang credits much of Ada Lovelace's performance uplift to AI and other advancements, rather than process tech alone.

Aorus credits the meme idea to /u/AngryPotato8 on Reddit, although the image has been a popular (if low-effort) meme post on the PC Master Race subreddit for a while now. If you're feeling fatigued over thousand-dollar 350-watt-plus graphics cards, know that AMD and NVIDIA, having launched their halo products, will be focused on mid-range and high-end products for the foreseeable future. Hopefully we see some impressively-efficient GPUs in the first half of next year.
Tags:  Nvidia, Gigabyte, graphics cards, Humor, Aorus, (nasdaq:nvda), meme
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment