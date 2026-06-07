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Gigabyte RTX 5060 Laptop Drops To $999, Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 Hits $387

by Paul LillySunday, June 07, 2026, 08:09 AM EDT
Gigabyte Gaming A16 laptop open and completely flat.
We're in an odd space in the tech timeline, where component shortages driving by massive AI demand are driving up prices on gaming systems, including both PCs and consoles. Even the Steam Deck is not immune. Don't despair, though—deals are the great equalizer, and we found two of them that deliver big savings to gamers. One is a Gigabyte laptop combining AND and NVIDIA silicon, and the other a Lenovo gaming tablet with Snapdragon inside.

Gigabyte Gaming A16 Laptop With GeForce RTX 5060 Is On Sale For $999

Shown above is Gigabyte's Gaming A16 laptop and it's on sale for a low $999 at Walmart (save $500.99). What stands out is that it packs an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 for a penny shy of a grand, which in turn makes it the least expensive gaming laptop in its class. Sorting through Best Buy's listings, gaming laptops with GeForce RTX 5060 GPUs all go for north of $1,000.

As configured, the A16 also features a Ryzen 7 260 processor, a mid-range Hawk Point chip based on Zen 4 with 8 cores and 16 threads clocked at 3.8GHz to 5.1GHz, 8MB of L2 cache, 16MB of L3 cache, an onboard NPU capable of up to 16 TOPs, and a configurable 35-54W TDP.

The display is a 16-inch IPS panel with a 1920x1200 resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. Other key specs include 16GB of DDR5-5600 memory (only a single stick, though), 1TB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive, backlit keyboard, Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 wireless connectivity, and Dolby Atmos support.

Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 Android Gaming Tablet Is 29% Off

Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 (front and back angled renders).

If you're looking for a deal on a gaming tablet, then have a look at Lenovo's Legion Tab Gen 3—it's on sale for $386.99 at Lenovo (29% off, save $163). The total savings include an extra discount with coupon code EXTRASAVEAFF. When we tested it, the code was automatically applied at check. However, enter it manually if it does not show up for some reason.

The Legion Tab Gen 3 features an 8.8-inch display with a 2560x1600 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits of brightness that can boost to 900 nits with HBM mode. Underneath the hood, it's powered by a Qualcomm Snadragon 8 Gen 3 chip, 12GB of LPDDR5X memory (soldered), and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Other specs include an 8-megapixel front camera with flash, rear 13MP (autofocus) and 2MP (macro) cameras with flash, USB-C ports (10Gbps and 480Mbps), Wi-Fi 7 + Bluetooth 5.4 wireless connectivity, dual microphones, Dolby Atmos support, and a 6,550 mAh battery.

Bear in mind that Lenovo has since released a faster Legion Tab Gen 5 powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 along with other upgrades. It's on sale too, for $670.99 at Lenovo (21% off), and while an attractive option, it's also 73% more than the Legion Tab Gen 3.

Despite the value pricing, the Legion Tab Gen 3 boasts a full meta design. It's also thin a5 7.79mm and lightweight at 350 grams (0.77 pounds).

Tags:  deals, Lenovo, Gigabyte, Laptops, legion tab gen 3
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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