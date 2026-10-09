Gigabyte Reveals Intel's Strategy To Survive The Memory Crunch In 2027
Gigabyte's announcement is pretty simple: if you have an existing Gigabyte motherboard based around Intel's B760 or H610 chipset, you will get a BIOS update that includes support for the new CPUs, whatever form they take. As Gigabyte says, "no board replacement, no system rebuild, and no complicated setup." Of course, the firm then goes on to say "a fresh wave of performance, delivered through the platform you already trust and love."
I don't know know how much people actually trust LGA 1700 considering it was the scene of the most serious processor reliability problems that Intel has had in decades with the infamous Vmin shift instability issue. Hopefully these new LGA 1700 CPUs won't be afflicted with those issues. Of course, they'll come with all of the mitigations deployed to fix those problems already in place, which means they likely won't be as fast as the original Raptor Lake Refresh CPUs were on launch.
Intel's Robert Hallock noted in August that Raptor Lake was going to hang around for "years to come" thanks to its capability to support DDR4 memory. Indeed, that's likely the thrust powering Intel's launch of what will be five year old silicon. Due to the AI-driven market shortage, DDR5 memory is so scarce as to be nearly unobtanium in the DIY space, so many builders have been looking at Socket AM4 and DDR4 memory as a viable alternative. Intel's Raptor Lake chips also do alright with DDR4, though, so the firm likely wants to make sure it has viable options to offer DIY builders there.
The new parts, reportedly codenamed "Raptor Lake Next," will apparently be branded as the "Core 2000" family, lacking the "Ultra" appellation due to the missing NPU, and getting an extra zero to match the Core Ultra 4000 family, which is to say, Nova Lake. We can expect Nova Lake parts and platforms to be pretty expensive, so these Core 2000 chips might well be the more affordable option for many buyers.
Despite the enthusiasm around Bartlett Lake and its rare 12 P-core configuration, the rumored configurations for Core 2000 will seemingly all be based on the standard Raptor Lake 8P + 16E die, so they're likely going to top out at eight P-cores. It would be interesting if Intel shipped a "K" model with just eight Raptor Cove P-cores; that could certainly be a competitive chip for gaming, especially versus older Zen 3 processors without 3D V-Cache. The new chips are supposed to launch early next year, so we don't have long to wait.