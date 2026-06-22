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Intel Raptor Lake Next Gaming Laptops Could Pack Up To 24 CPU Cores

by Paul LillyMonday, June 22, 2026, 09:32 AM EDT
Intel Raptor Lake mobile CPU (render).
We keep hearing rumblings about a looming Raptor Lake Next launch, suggesting Intel will lean on a slightly older architecture as a salve against an AI-driven DDR5 memory shortage that is spiking prices left and right. The rumors persist and according to X user Jaykihn (@jaykihn0), a notable leaker, Intel's plans for Raptor Lake Next will include HX models for laptops with up to 24 cores.

The latest leak arrives barely a week after we wrote about Rapter Lake Next extending Intel's desktop LGA 1700 socket into 2024 with DDR4 support, which in theory would allow OEMs to sell less expensive PCs to consumers, given that DDR4 is much cheaper and more readily available than DDR5. However, early reports suggest that the only confirmed models include a 125W 8+* configuration and 65W 8+12, 6+4, and 4+0 configurations.

If so, Raptor Lake Next risks being a bit underwhelming, though there may be SKUs with 8 performance cores and 16 efficiency cores (8+16) for 24 total cores after all.
According to the leak, as spotted by Videocardz, Raptor Lake Next in mobile form will see Core i7-HX models in 6+8 and 8+12 configurations, and a Core i9-HX variant in the aforementioned 8+16 configuration. The leaker also mentions that these are HX only, with Intel reserving its HX suffix for its "highest performance" chips, all of which are unlocked.

Jaykihn also claims there will be no vPro or SIPP support on its Raptor Lake Next chips. The implication there is Intel will not be taking direct aim at business users with its refreshed silicon, but higher end consumer laptops, including ones targeting gamers.

Like it or not, rehashing older platforms (as we've seen AMD do as well) may be the name of the game until the market settles down, and who knows when that will actually happen.
Tags:  Intel, Processors, CPU, (NASDAQ:INTC), raptor lake next
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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