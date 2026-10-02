Intel's 28-Core Ultra 9 4970K BFC Leaks As Flagship Nova Lake CPU
The list leaked by Laurents Choice was covered up in JPEG artifacts and ordered in a confusing way; you can see the original list by clicking the image above. However, the image directly embedded above is a cleaned-up version that has the same data, simply re-ordered in a more intuitive way. Starting from the top of the list we have the most exciting SKU of the bunch: a supposed Intel Core Ultra 9 4970K BFC.
What is "BFC"? Well, probably "Big F-ing Cache", if we were to guess. Given the gaming-focused nature of AMD's big-cache CPUs, the much-beloved "X3D" processors, it only makes sense for Intel's competing parts with the "Big Last Level Cache" (BLLC) feature to reference the grand-daddy of the FPS genre, DOOM, and its legendary "Big F-ing Gun". That part will apparently come with 8 P-cores, 16 E-cores, and 4 LP-E cores, which matches the 28-core prediction that's been floating around for some time.
Notably, many processors in the list do not mention the 4 LP E-cores present in the BFC SKUs. That would contradict the specifications given earlier by Jaykihn, but the Intel-specific leaker specifically replied to the LC Tech Leaks tweet saying exactly that: "the non-DS (non-bLLC/BFC) processors featured here also have LPE-cores and vPro support ... it just wasn't listed here, nothing deeper to it."
For its part, that Core Ultra 9 4950K looks extremely similar to the Core Ultra 9 285K that tops the current Arrow Lake family, so it will make a good candidate for generational comparisons. Of course, it's the "BFC" chips that we're really interested in benchmarking. We're dying to know if Intel's finest competes not only with the Ryzen 7 9850X3D but also with whatever AMD's cooking up for its next-generation Olympic Ridge processors.