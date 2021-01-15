CATEGORIES
by Brandon HillFriday, January 15, 2021, 12:36 PM EDT

Gigabyte Delivers New Aorus Gen4 7000s SSDs With Blistering 7GB/Sec Speeds

Aorus Gen4 7000s 2
Ever since AMD introduced its Ryzen 3000 Zen 2 desktop processors and X570 platform in 2019, we’ve been seeing a steady stream of PCIe 4.0-based SSDs flood the market. The first PCIe 4.0 SSDs featured sequential read speeds that topped 5GB/sec, which far outpaced the fastest PCIe 3.0 SSDs available at the time.

Over the past few months, second-generation PCIe 4.0 SSDs have entered the market which have cranked read and write speed even further. The latest to enter the fray is Gigabyte with its new Aorus Gen4 7000s SSDs. As you might have presumed from the model number, Gigabyte claims that this SSD can hit sequential read speeds that top 7,000MB/sec.

Gigabyte can achieve this feat by using the 8-channel Phison E18 SSD controller, which is the successor to the first-generation E16 controller. The company is also using a combination of 3D TLC NAND and SLC cache to hit sequential writes that are nearly as quick as reads, coming in at 6,882MB/sec. According to Gigabyte, this performance is roughly 55 percent faster than first-generation PCIe 4.0 SSDs.

Aorus Gen4 7000s

Given that amount of heat that these high-speed SSDs can generate, keeping them cool is critically important. To that end, Gigabyte has designed double-sides aluminum heatsink with a nanocarbon coating to aid in heat dissipation (the company claims a 30 percent improvement in heat dissipation compared to competing solutions). For those that want to take things a step further with cooling performance, a more "robust" heatsink design is available with integrated heatpipes. 

The new Aorus Gen4 7000s SSDs will be available in both 1TB and 2TB capacities, and will come backed with a 5-year warranty. The SSDs are supported on AMD X570/B550 motherboards and Intel's Z490 platform (with a supported 11th generation Rocket Lake-S CPU installed). The SSDs will also likely be compatible with forthcoming Intel Z590-based motherboards. Pricing is not available at this time.


