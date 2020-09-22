XPG GAMMIX S70 PCIe 4 SSD Announced With Lightning Fast 7,400MB/Sec Sequential Reads





Just a week ago, we brought you news of XPG's latest mainstream SSD: the PCIe 4.0 based GAMMIX S50 Lite , which provides slightly better performance that typical PCIe 3.0 SSDs on the market. Today, however, XPG is targeting the other end of the spectrum with the high-performance GAMMIX S70 PCIe 4.0 SSD that will be duking it out with the likes of the Samsung 980 Pro and Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus

If you thought that the Rocket 4 Plus was fast, you ain't seen nothin' yet. XPG says that the GAMMIX S70 is good for maximum sequential reads of 7,400MB/sec, while sequential writes are rated for 6,400MB/sec. To put that in perspective, this is how its peers compare:

XPG GAMMIX S70: 6,400MB/sec, 6,400MB/sec (sequential reads, writes)

XPG GAMMIX S50: 5,000MB/sec, 4,400MB/sec

Samsung 980 Pro: 7,000MB/sec, 5,000MB/sec

Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus: 7,000MB/sec, 6,850MB/sec

The GAMMIX S70 takes the lead by about 400MB/sec with sequential reads compared to the Rocket 4 Plus, but also gives up about the same amount in sequential writes. You can’t have it all, btu we’re can’t complain about these speeds -- this is a seriously fast SSD.





Although XPG doesn’t come right out and say it, we would assume that the GAMMIX S70 is using the new Phison E18 SSD controller, which offers some critical performance gains over the previous-generation Phison E16. The GAMMIX S70 also employs a new aluminum heat spreader design with terraced surfaces and hollow chambers to improve airflow. It’s said that the temperatures can reduced up to 30 percent to improve sustained performance.

The XPG GAMMIX S70 will be available in both 1TB and 2TB capacities, and will come backed with a 5-year warranty.