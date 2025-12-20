Gift Yourself Great Samsung Tech With These Top PC, TV And Mobile Deals





We're in the midst of the season of giving, but that doesn't mean you can't also treat yourself. There are plenty of deals to take advantage of too—be sure to check out our ho-ho-hot tech gift roundup with a curated selection of items from each us here at HotHardware, and if you own a Switch or Switch 2, have a gander at some deeply discounted game deals that are up to 60% off. On top of all that, Samsung is serving up savings on a bunch of discounted items of its own, and we've taken the liberty of highlighting some of the better bargains.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra Is $850 Off MSRP

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra is on sale for $1,549.99 at Samsung ($850 off), and you can save an additional $150 if you qualify for Need a new laptop? The sleek and sexyis on sale for, and you can save an additional $150 if you qualify for Samsung's Offer Programs . With or without the additional savings, this is a great price for a slick and powerful laptop.





The Galaxy Book4 Ultra is built around a 16-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with a 2880x1800 resolution. It's powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor (16C/22T, up to 4.8GHz, 24MB L3 cache) based on Meteor Lake, GeForce RTX 4050 discrete graphics, 16GB of LPDDR5X memory, and a 1TB NVMe solid state drive (SSD).





That's a solid foundation for the money, and we like that it includes a premium AMOLED screen in this price range.





Other notable features include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless connectivity, an HDMI 2.1 output, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 port, a microSD card reader, a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack, nad a backlit keyboard.

Flip Out Over Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip7 For $200 Off









Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 that is on sale for $899.99 at Samsung ($200 off), or $764.99 if you're part of the aforementioned Offers Program. If you're in the market for a smartphone, check out thethat is on sale for, or $764.99 if you're part of the aforementioned Offers Program.





The Galaxy Z Flip7 boasts a foldable 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a 2520x1080 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 2,600 nits of brightness, and HDR10+ support. There's also a 4.1-inch Super AMOLED cover dislay with a 1048x948 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 2,600 nits of peak brightness.





You don't get a Snapdragon chip on the Flip7, with Samsung instead equipping it with a 10-core Exynos 2500 processor built on a 3-nanometer manufacturing process. As configured, there's also 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.





For taking photos, there's a 10MP camera on the front, and dual rear cameras consisting of a 50MP main lens and 12MP ultrawide.





Here are some noteworthy deals at Samsung...