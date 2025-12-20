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Switch And Switch 2 Games Are Up To 60% Off In Huge Holiday Sale

by Paul LillySaturday, December 20, 2025, 09:50 AM EDT
Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 games on a green background with snowflakes.
The countdown to Christmas is quickly winding down with now just a handful of days to get your holiday shopping finished for the big day. After you've perused our ho-ho-hot tech gifts selections compiled by all of us here at HotHardware, turn your attention to a big sale going on for Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 consoles, with some discounts hitting as much as half off or even more!

NBA 2K26 For Switch Is 60% Off, Switch 2 Version Is 57% Off

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in NBA 2K26.

It doesn't typically take long for 2K Games and its retail partners to discount its sports games after a season starts, and right on queue, you can score NBA 2K26 for Switch 2 for a low $29.99 at Amazon (57% off), or just $23.99 for Switch 1 (60% off). These deals are a slam dunk.

Disclaimer: I've not yet played NBA 2K26, as I'm about to secure the championship in last year's version and want to complete the task before moving on. However, I'm a longtime fan of the NBA 2K series. Yes, it can be a microtransaction money grab for the game's VC (virtual currency), but it's entirely possible to grind out an all-star caliber player without spending a nickel on VC.

My favorite part of these games is the MyCAREER mode. It brings an almost RPG-like element to the sports realm and keeps me engaged. This has been improving each year since it became part of the series, and if this Reddit thread is any indication, the MyCAREER mode in this year's iteration is the best yet.

Sonic X Shadow Generations For Switch And Switch 2 Is 50% Off

Sonic running in Sonic X Shadow Generations.

Not a fan of sports? Don't fret because there are plenty of non-sports games on sale too, including Sonic X Generations—it's discounted to $24.99 for Switch 2 (50% off) and is the same price for Switch 1.

This is a very favorably rated game for Switch consoles. Developed by Sonic Team and published by Sega, Sonic X Generations brings is a platform title with both 2D side-scrolling and 3D gameplay. You play as Shadow the Hedgehog in an effort to ultimately defeat Dr. Eggman and the Time Eater, through a bunch of fast-paced levels. And as an added bonus, it includes the original Sonic Generations released in 2011, which you can switch between.

For $24.99, this game is a steal. However, it's not the only compelling Switch/Switch 2 game deal. Here are a several more...
Tags:  deals, Nintendo, games, switch, switch 2
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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