Giant Fireball Streaks Across The Sky In Broad Daylight Before Smashing Into A House
An exceptionally bright meteor appeared to have exploded in the skies over the southeastern U.S. on Thursday. Most of the reports are from Georgia and South Carolina. https://t.co/y9kBJWNJND pic.twitter.com/4Q31tOrbNd— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) June 26, 2025
NASA reports indicate the meteor first appeared approximately 48 miles above Oxford, Georgia, at 12:25 p.m. EDT. It then traveled southwest, disintegrating at an altitude of about 27 miles above West Forest, Georgia, unleashing energy equivalent to a remarkable 20 tons of TNT. The energy release was so potent that it triggered the Geostationary Lightning Mappers (GLM) aboard NOAA's GOES satellites, devices typically used to detect lightning. Doppler radar also picked up falling debris in the aftermath.
🚨#UPDATE: The meteor / fireball witnessed by countless people across multiple states has now been confirmed to have struck Earth. Officials say fragments of the meteorite crashed through the roof of a home in Henry County, Georgia. pic.twitter.com/9qrU1BCnyd— R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) June 26, 2025
Astrophysicists describe such an exceptionally bright meteor as a "bolide," a type of fireball that often explodes upon atmospheric entry. While bolides occur several dozen times a year globally, their visibility in broad daylight is considerably rare. Experts have clarified that this event was a sporadic one and has nothing to do with the ongoing June Bootids meteor shower; the meteor's metallic composition—as witnessed by its vibrant turquoise color and orange tail at burn-up—point to a more asteroidal origin.