Giant Fireball Streaks Across The Sky In Broad Daylight Before Smashing Into A House





A bright fireball streaked across the daytime sky , astonishing onlookers and generating a sonic boom that rattled homes from Georgia to the Carolinas. The brilliant phenomenon, confirmed by NASA as a meteor, ultimately broke into fragments, some of which impacted at least one residence in Henry County, Georgia.



NASA reports indicate the meteor first appeared approximately 48 miles above Oxford, Georgia, at 12:25 p.m. EDT. It then traveled southwest, disintegrating at an altitude of about 27 miles above West Forest, Georgia, unleashing energy equivalent to a remarkable 20 tons of TNT. The energy release was so potent that it triggered the Geostationary Lightning Mappers (GLM) aboard NOAA's GOES satellites, devices typically used to detect lightning. Doppler radar also picked up falling debris in the aftermath.

Scientists believe a meteor, estimated to be three feet in diameter and weighing over a ton, punched through Earth's atmosphere at 30,000 miles per hour. Around midday, eyewitnesses across multiple states, including Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee, started reporting a vivid and intensely bright fireball, some likening it to an "enormous silent firework." The meteor's rapid descent produced a sonic boom , which many initially mistook for an earthquake, causing windows to vibrate and car alarms to sound. The U.S. Geological Survey has confirmed that no seismic activity was detected, though, attributing the tremors solely to the atmospheric shockwave.





The American Meteor Society received over 100 reports from observers, with even more dashcam and doorbell camera footage ending up on social media platforms. Michelle Hartley, who witnessed the meteor in Calhoun, recounted, "it was crazy. I keep replaying it in my head."



