Getting Spam Messages From Your Own Verizon Number? Don't Click The Link

A Verizon customer support member replied to a forum thread about these recent smishing attacks, identifying them as cases of Caller ID Spoofing. “This is a technique that allows a caller or sender to change the information associated with a number. Spoofing is not caused by an error in the network or your phone.” The customer support member also stated that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is involved in the effort to address these smishing attacks, recommending that users who receive smishing messages to file a complaint with the FCC.A Verizon spokesperson also spoke to The Verge about these smishing attacks, saying, “Verizon is aware that bad actors are sending spam text messages to some customers which appear to come from the customers’ own number. Our team is actively working to block these messages, and we have engaged with US law enforcement to identify and stop the source of this fraudulent activity.”The fact that the links included in the smishing messages have directed some users to a Russian media network has raised concerns that the smishing attacks are connected to Russian state actors, but, according to the Verizon spokesperson, the company currently has “no indication that this fraudulent activity is originating from Russia.” The Verizon spokesperson also addressed fears that the widespread spoofing of users’ own phone numbers is an indicator that Verizon has had an internal breach: “We believe this activity is being generated from external bad actors with no direct tie to our company.”