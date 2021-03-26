U.S. Wireless Carriers Finally Plug This Rampant SMS Hijacking Security Exploit





Cell phones are a necessity in day-to-day life, allowing communications and access to numerous websites and accounts. Thus, losing access to a phone or text messages could be as bad, if not worse, than losing a credit card. Even more concerning would be if a hacker could intercept texts without the phone's owner even knowing, and it was entirely possible with $16 and some knowledge of a target. Now, cell carriers must shake things up to prevent this problematic issue from happening again.













"I used a prepaid card to buy their $16 per month plan and then after that was done it let me steal numbers just by filling out LOA info with fake info," Lucky explains. The LOA or Letter of Authorization they refer to is simply a document stating the signer has permission to switch telephone numbers, but anyone can sign it, effectively making it only a promise.









Since then, AeriaLink , also known as iconnectiv Deliver, posted that "The Number Registry has announced that wireless carriers will no longer be supporting SMS or MMS text enabling on their respective wireless numbers." The message has since been taken down but was archived by Vice , who further elaborated that this is a "significant change to how SMS messages are routed to prevent hackers being able to easily reroute a target's texts."