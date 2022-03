Kaspersky Is Declared A US National Security Threat And Is Banned By The FCC

However, despite Kasperksy’s continued documentation of vulnerabilities and malware, the company has come under scrutiny from the US government. Back in 2017, Kaspersky, a cybersecurity and antivirus company, appears in our news coverage fairly often, as the company’s researchers frequently uncover and disclose noteworthy vulnerabilities and malware. Earlier this month, we covered a gas pump hack that called to mind a vulnerability previously discovered by Kaspersky. Before that, we published coverage of a persistent Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI) malware that Kaspersky dubbed MoonBounce . Kaspersky’s effort to track and expose malicious apps in the Google Play Store has also appeared in our news coverage relatively recently.However, despite Kasperksy’s continued documentation of vulnerabilities and malware, the company has come under scrutiny from the US government. Back in 2017, news broke that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was warning companies not to use Kaspersky software, presumably over concerns of government spying. While Kaspersky is a multinational company with offices in a number of countries, including the US, UK, and Japan, the company is headquartered in Moscow, Russia. Even though Kaspersky is a private company, the US government remains wary.





Fast forward to late last week and the Federal Communications Commission added Kaspersky, along with China Mobile and China Telecom, to a list of communications equipment and services that are deemed to pose an unacceptable risk to US national security. The list falls under Section 2 of the Secure Networks Act, which was passed in 2019 and “prohibits the use of certain federal funds to obtain communications equipment or services from a company that poses a national security risk to U.S. communications networks.” The



In its explanation of the new additions to the list, the FCC cites the 2017 BOD: “we interpret the BOD to be a finding from the Department of Homeland Security that Kaspersky-branded products pose an unacceptable risk to the national security of the United States.” Less than a month after news broke of the FBI’s warnings against using Kaspersky software, the Department of Homeland Security issued a Binding Operational Directive (BOD) requiring certain federal agencies and contractors to remove Kaspersky products from federal information systems. The BOD is intended to safeguard the information and information services of federal agencies.Fast forward to late last week and the Federal Communications Commission added Kaspersky, along with China Mobile and China Telecom, to a list of communications equipment and services that are deemed to pose an unacceptable risk to US national security. The list falls under Section 2 of the Secure Networks Act, which was passed in 2019 and “prohibits the use of certain federal funds to obtain communications equipment or services from a company that poses a national security risk to U.S. communications networks.” The list is maintained by the FCC and was last updated in March of 2021 to include Huawei, ZTE, and three others.In its explanation of the new additions to the list, the FCC cites the 2017 BOD: “we interpret the BOD to be a finding from the Department of Homeland Security that Kaspersky-branded products pose an unacceptable risk to the national security of the United States.”