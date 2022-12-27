CATEGORIES
GeIL Unveils Ultra-Fast DDR5-8000 Memory To Turbocharge Raptor Lake And Zen 4 Gaming PCs

by Paul LillyTuesday, December 27, 2022, 09:47 AM EDT
GeIL DDR5-8000 memory modules in red, white, and black color options.
Make no mistake, there will come a time when DDR5-10000 memory kits will enter the mainstream market. We're not quite there yet at this still-early stage, but memory makers are fast approaching that threshold. Case in point, GeIL is getting a jump on the Consumer Electronics Show by unveiling "ultra-speed" DDR5-8000 memory kits in various color options.

They're not yet available to purchase, but soon will be, according to the press release. Had they arrived at retail today, they would be tied for the fastest memory kits on the market.

As it stands, the speediest RAM available at retail (as opposed to just being announced) and in stock is a DDR5-7800 memory kit from G.Skill—it's Trident Z RGB in silver trim. G.Skill also offers the same RAM in black trim but it's out of stock. Likewise, the only other DDR5-7800 at retail is a Team Group Delta RGB kit that's also not in stock at the moment.

For a short period of time, you could find DDR5-8000 kits from G.Skill at retail as well, though those too are sold out. The point here is that ultra-speed DDR5 memory kits do exist in the wild, they're just incredibly hard to come by. That could and should change next year as more memory makers pile on faster DDR5 kits.

GeIL Polaris RGB DDR5-8000 memory.

GeIL is doing its part with its newly announced DDR5-8000 Evo V and Polaris RGB memory kits, which will be available in the coming months. There's no mention if any of the kits support AMD's EXPO technology (the equivalent to Intel's XMP technology), but preset profiles aside, these should work with both Intel Raptor Lake/Alder Lake and AMD Zen 4 platforms.

That said, the initial focus is on Intel's offerings. GeIL says its upcoming memory modules have "passed the required burn-in tests using the latest ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Apex motherboard," which as the model name gives away, is based on Intel's Z790 chipset.

"The latest GeIL DDR5 8000MHz memory modules are built with the advanced PMIC (Power Management IC), which can effectively obtain and control a wider range of localized voltage adjustments. The PMIC is used to enhance the overall stability and performance of the memory module and can effectively unlock additional overclocking headroom," GeIL states.

Initially at least, GeIL will hit the ground running in DDR5-8000 territory with 32GB kits comprised of two 16GB modules. GeIL set the timings at CL38-48-48-90 and the voltage at 1.45V. According to GeIL, every memory IC is graded and sorted through an "efficient automated testing process."

GeIL says its DDR5-8000 memory kits will be available in the first quarter of 2023.
