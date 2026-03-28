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GeForce RTX 60 Specs Leak Hints At Huge Memory Bandwidth And Ray Tracing Gains

by Chris HarperSaturday, March 28, 2026, 01:06 PM EDT
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NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 60 Series GPUs will be powered by the Rubin architecture, which exists only for AI and data center use thus far. The Rubin CPX, for example, is built around NVIDIA's GR212 chips, but new information shared with YouTuber RedGamingTech claims the RTX 60 Series chips will be the GR202 (RTX 6090), GR203 (RTX 6080), and GR205 (RTX 6070). The GeForce RTX 6090 will reportedly have 32GB of VRAM, the RTX 6080 20GB and the RTX 6070 16GB.

Anyone familiar with NVIDIA's GPU naming conventions could have guessed the model numbers, though. What's more interesting about this leak is that for the first time ever, a new generation of NVIDIA GPUs won't be better for every workload, clock-for-clock or in terms of performance per watt. According to this leak, which should obviously be taken with a huge grain of salt, rasterization performance is expected to drop by as much as 35% at similar frequencies to the RTX 50 series.

rtx60series leak

On the flipside, the RTX 60 Series is also expected to offer at minimum twice the path traced performance as the RTX 50 Series, which would result in a significantly uplift in performance for games that support path tracing, like Resident Evil Requiem, Doom The Dark Ages and Cyberpunk 2077. Even RedGamingTech and his sources seem to think that number is "absurdly high", but perhaps the trade-off in raster performance is what would make it possible.


The original video is embedded above, timestamped at the start of the section pertaining to the RTX 60 Series for your convenience. Hopefully we'll learn more official news about the GeForce RTX 60 Series GPUs soon, so we can finally put all of the rumors to rest.
Tags:  Nvidia, rumors, leaks, (nasdaq:nvda), geforce rtx 60 series
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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