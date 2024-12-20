GeForce RTX 5090 Ti Super And GeForce RTX 6090 Break Cover, Are They Real?

Psst, hey you. Yeah, you, the one with a big wad of cash and an aging graphics card in desperate need of being retired for something new. Are you planning to buy NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 5090
flagship? That's great, but know what would be even better? A GeForce RTX 5090 Ti. Know what would be even better than that
? A GeForce RTX 5090 Ti Super! I could go on, but let's just skip ahead even further to a GeForce RTX 6090!
I see you look confused. You should be—by all accounts, none of those SKUs are on the immediate horizon, and some of them may never manifest. Except, all three have been spotted in the wild. By by "wild," I mean hanging out at the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database. Evidentially, longtime NVIDIA partner Palit wants to be prepared, just in case.
Silliness aside, yes, it's entirely possible that NVIDIA will surprise everyone by announcing a SKU at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) that has flown almost entirely under the radar, whether it be an immediate launch (at the time) or a teaser of something to come.
It's not unprecedented, like the time NVIDIA teased
a GeForce RTX 3090 Ti at CES in 2022, before releasing the card
almost three months later. I'm not expecting something similar at CES next month, such as a surprise GeForce RTX 5090 Ti announcement or teaser, but hey, never say never, right?
Same goes for the other SKUs that Palit registered—I think we'd all be quite a bit surprised to see a GeForce RTX 5090 Super and especially a GeForce RTX 5090 Ti Super next month, but perhaps sometime down the line? That's what Palit is preparing for, just in case.
That said, there have been rumors of at least one Ti model making a possible CES debut (or shortly after), that being the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
. As spotted by Videocardz
earlier this week, another NVIDIA partner—Zotac—listed no less than five GeForce RTX 50 models
in a pull-down menu, including the GeForce RTX 5090, GeForce RTX 5090D (a cut-down variant for the Chinese market), GeForce RTX 5080, GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, and GeForce RTX 5070. Zotac's premature oopsie aligns with a previous leak
that identified the same models (plus a GeForce RTX 5060).
While digging around EEC's database, I also spotted a bunch of GeForce RTX 60 series listings
, including three 6090 models (regular 6090, 6090 Ti, and 6090 Super). Point being, don't put a ton of stock into what gets registered with the EEC, as they're sometimes just placeholders.