GeForce RTX 5090 Ti Super And GeForce RTX 6090 Break Cover, Are They Real?





Psst, hey you. Yeah, you, the one with a big wad of cash and an aging graphics card in desperate need of being retired for something new. Are you planning to buy NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 5090 flagship? That's great, but know what would be even better? A GeForce RTX 5090 Ti. Know what would be even better than that? A GeForce RTX 5090 Ti Super! I could go on, but let's just skip ahead even further to a GeForce RTX 6090!





I see you look confused. You should be—by all accounts, none of those SKUs are on the immediate horizon, and some of them may never manifest. Except, all three have been spotted in the wild. By by "wild," I mean hanging out at the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database. Evidentially, longtime NVIDIA partner Palit wants to be prepared, just in case.









Silliness aside, yes, it's entirely possible that NVIDIA will surprise everyone by announcing a SKU at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) that has flown almost entirely under the radar, whether it be an immediate launch (at the time) or a teaser of something to come.





It's not unprecedented, like the time NVIDIA teased a GeForce RTX 3090 Ti at CES in 2022, before releasing the card almost three months later. I'm not expecting something similar at CES next month, such as a surprise GeForce RTX 5090 Ti announcement or teaser, but hey, never say never, right?





Same goes for the other SKUs that Palit registered—I think we'd all be quite a bit surprised to see a GeForce RTX 5090 Super and especially a GeForce RTX 5090 Ti Super next month, but perhaps sometime down the line? That's what Palit is preparing for, just in case.











