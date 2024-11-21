GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Specs Leak Reveals A 300W GPU With More CUDA Cores

We still have around a month and a half to wait before the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) kicks off, with NVIDIA co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang scheduled to deliver a keynote. Reading the tea leaves suggests that's when we'll see the formal launch
of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 series. In the meantime, the leaks and rumors continue to pile up, the latest of which sheds some possible light on a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti model.
This is interesting on a number of levels. There are the alleged specs, which we'll get to in a moment, but also the fact that information is supposedly floating around on a "Ti' variant before the main GeForce RTX 50 series is even official.
That's not necessary unusual, though you may recall we recenlty wrote about another rumor suggesting that we could see both the GeForce RTX 5060 and GeForce RTX 5060 Ti earlier than expected
. Traditionally, NVIDIA likes to roll out its top few models at the outset, then launch mid-range and Ti/Super models at later dates. So with this latest rumor, it raises the question of how NVIDIA will proceed with its upcoming launch, and whether we can expect a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti from the outset.
With regards to the specs, the folks at Videocardz
say they received a tip from Kopite7kimi, a notable leaker on X/Twitter, who said that a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is already in development. According to Kopite7kimi, it will feature 8,960 CUDA cores (so 70 Streaming Multiprocessors) and a 300W total graphics power (TGP) rating, both of which are bumps over the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti
and also the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super
.
Here's a quick and dirty cheat sheet for comparison...
- GeForce RTX 4090: 16,834 CUDA cores, 450W TGP
- GeForce RTX 4080 Super: 10,240 CUDA cores, 320W TGP
- GeForce RTX 4080: 9,728 CUDA cores, 320W TGP
- ***GeForce RTX 5070 Ti (Leaked)***: 8,960 CUDA cores, 300W TGP
- GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super: 8,448 CUDA cores, 285W TGP
-
GeForce RTX 4070 Ti: 7,680, CUDA cores, 285W TGP
Supposing the purported specifications are accurate, gamers would be looking at a 16.7% increase in CUDA cores compared to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, and 6% more compared to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super, at a cost of just 15W. That seems reasonable to us, especially when you consider that NVIDIA's Blackwell architecture alone should deliver a bump in performance. And how knows if there will be features that are exclusive to the GeForce RTX 50 series, like we saw with the RTX 40 series versus the RTX 30 series (notably, Frame Generation).
We'll have to wait just a little bit longer to see if the latest RTX rumor
pans out.