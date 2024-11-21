GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Specs Leak Reveals A 300W GPU With More CUDA Cores





We still have around a month and a half to wait before the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) kicks off, with NVIDIA co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang scheduled to deliver a keynote. Reading the tea leaves suggests that's when we'll see the formal launch of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 series. In the meantime, the leaks and rumors continue to pile up, the latest of which sheds some possible light on a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti model.





This is interesting on a number of levels. There are the alleged specs, which we'll get to in a moment, but also the fact that information is supposedly floating around on a "Ti' variant before the main GeForce RTX 50 series is even official.





That's not necessary unusual, though you may recall we recenlty wrote about another rumor suggesting that we could see both the GeForce RTX 5060 and GeForce RTX 5060 Ti earlier than expected . Traditionally, NVIDIA likes to roll out its top few models at the outset, then launch mid-range and Ti/Super models at later dates. So with this latest rumor, it raises the question of how NVIDIA will proceed with its upcoming launch, and whether we can expect a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti from the outset.













With regards to the specs, the folks at Videocardz say they received a tip from Kopite7kimi, a notable leaker on X/Twitter, who said that a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is already in development. According to Kopite7kimi, it will feature 8,960 CUDA cores (so 70 Streaming Multiprocessors) and a 300W total graphics power (TGP) rating, both of which are bumps over the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and also the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super





Here's a quick and dirty cheat sheet for comparison...