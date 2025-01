GeForce RTX 5080 May Get A Big Retail Head Start Over AMD's Radeon RX 9070 XT

Current RDNA 3 AMD RX Radeon GPUs are soon to be replaced by RDNA 4

AMD has stated that it is no longer chasing the "King of the hill" best GPU crown for this generation. AMD plans to focus on the mainstream, where it can gain mass consumer share easier and thus incentivize developers to optimize for its GPUs. While AMD has done remarkably well with its gaming CPUs , its GPUs still fall behind NVIDIA's offerings.The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 should be a powerhouse GPU, with 32GB of VRAM and significant performance. This holds true for not only gaming, but 3D content, productivity, and machine learning. NVIDIA is also likely to furnish it with the latest in AI technology, such as neural rendering and more refined DLSS. Ray tracing performance is also likely to increase, with improved RT cores for its GeForce RTX 50 Series products.Ray and path tracing are an area where NVIDIA has been ahead of AMD, with performance a notch above its competitor. This is especially important for AMD, which also has a strong foothold in the console market where such technology is increasing in popularity. Sony's PlayStation 5 Pro, for example, uses AMD hardware and touts ray tracing as one of its perks. The AMD RX Radeon 9070 XT will likely be the one AMD leads with first, and we hope it can achieve a good price-to-performance for gamers.With CES 2025 rapidly approaching, we will soon know the release dates and full specifications of the next generation of GPUs, and if they match the latest rumor of a February-March release for AMD . If NVIDIA makes it to market sooner than AMD may not matter in the long run, especially if the first-released NVIDIA GPUs cater to the higher-end market first.