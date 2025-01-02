GeForce RTX 5080 May Get A Big Retail Head Start Over AMD's Radeon RX 9070 XT
NVIDIA has gotten ahead of AMD in the GPU release cycle it seems, as the GeForce RTX 5080 will likely come out in retail before AMD can release its own new products. The GeForce RTX 5080 is rumored to land at retail on January 21, soon after CES 2025. Meanwhile, the Board Channels forum (via Videocardz) claims that AMD's Radeon RX 9070 XT is likely launch in February, with other mainstream models in the lineup coming out sometime in March. If so, that would put AMD several weeks behind NVIDIA's launch window. Of course, this can all change, since last minute adjustments are always possible on both ends.
AMD is likely to launch its Radeon RX 9070 XT GPU soon, with a possible announcement also at CES 2025. While sources seem to reference Chinese market availability, it is likely we will see the GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs hit retailers before AMD.
Current RDNA 3 AMD RX Radeon GPUs are soon to be replaced by RDNA 4
The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 should be a powerhouse GPU, with 32GB of VRAM and significant performance. This holds true for not only gaming, but 3D content, productivity, and machine learning. NVIDIA is also likely to furnish it with the latest in AI technology, such as neural rendering and more refined DLSS. Ray tracing performance is also likely to increase, with improved RT cores for its GeForce RTX 50 Series products.
Ray and path tracing are an area where NVIDIA has been ahead of AMD, with performance a notch above its competitor. This is especially important for AMD, which also has a strong foothold in the console market where such technology is increasing in popularity. Sony's PlayStation 5 Pro, for example, uses AMD hardware and touts ray tracing as one of its perks. The AMD RX Radeon 9070 XT will likely be the one AMD leads with first, and we hope it can achieve a good price-to-performance for gamers.
With CES 2025 rapidly approaching, we will soon know the release dates and full specifications of the next generation of GPUs, and if they match the latest rumor of a February-March release for AMD. If NVIDIA makes it to market sooner than AMD may not matter in the long run, especially if the first-released NVIDIA GPUs cater to the higher-end market first.