AMD Teases Radeon RX 9070 XT RDNA 4 GPU Design Ahead Of CES

by Paul LillyTuesday, December 24, 2024, 09:00 AM EDT
AMD banner showing a two graphics cards, one on a table and another in a PC.
The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is right around the corner and, as is typically the case, we're expecting a bevy of product announcements. That includes new generation GPU launches from both AMD and NVIDIA, after Intel beat both of them to the punch with its Arc B580 Battlemage release. As CES draws closer, we may have our first look at a next-gen GPU from AMD.

AMD posted a series of images on Reddit to promote its CPU and GPU hardware to gamers during the holiday season. Two of the images contain renders of an unspecified Radeon graphics card. One of the images shows the card standing vertical next to a retail box for a Ryzen 9 CPU, and a second one (shown above) shows the card on a desk in front of a gaming PC, which oddly enough contains a Radeon RX 7000 series GPU inside that's all lit up.

AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT post on X/Twitter.

Is it just another typical render? Not according to Hoang Anh Phu, a leaker who responded to an X/Twitter post by the folks at Videocardz saying, "Confirmed, this is RX 9070 XT." As the site points out, Hoang Anh Phu "has a reputation for accurate AMD hardware leaks."

Make of the 'confirmation' what you well. Given that AMD posted the images in November, it's also possible that the image is just a stock render and not necessarily indicative of what the Radeon RX 9070 XT will look like. But if it is based on the real thing, then we can glean some details about the design.

What's shown is a card with a three-fan cooling solution. We can make out cutouts around the center fan with a grill and a different shade of gray/silver on the sides, forming a sort of X. Additionally, there's the Radeon branding on the upper-left section with LED lighting.

The Reddit post is locked so there doesn't exist a comments section to wade through. That said, details about the Radeon RX 9070 XT continue to leak out. As we reported earlier this week, the card was spotted in a leaked 3DMark benchmark run, where it put up a graphics score of 22,894. For context, that's similar to A Radeon RX 7900 GRE and a GeForce RTX 4070 Ti.
Tags:  AMD, graphics cards, GPUs, (nasdaq:amd), rdna 4, radeon rx 9070 xt
