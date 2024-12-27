NVIDIA CES 2025 Keynote: What To Expect





The holiday season is quickly wrapping up and you know what that means: a brand new year looms, and with it another Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. For the 2025 CES event, NVIDIA co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Jensen Huang is scheduled to deliver an opening keynote , which is sure to be packed with some interesting announcements.

CES Dates And How To Watch The Keynote





Officially, the next CES event starts on Tuesday, January 7, 2025 and runs all week through Friday, January 10. In typical fashion, however, we're already seeing early announcements as companies jockey for media coverage for upcoming product and service launches.





Jensen's keynote will actually take place a day before CES is officially underway. It's scheduled for Monday, January 6, at 6:30pm PT (9:30pm ET).





"We are thrilled to welcome Jensen Huang as a keynote speaker at CES 2025," Gary Shapiro, CEO, CTA, said in a statement. "Jensen is a true visionary in the tech industry. His insights and innovations improve the world, enhance the economy, and will inspire our CES audience."





You'll be able to catch the keynote on NVIDIA's YouTube channel, or stay right here, as we've embedded it above.

What Will NVIDIA Unveil At CES 2025





NVIDIA isn't tipping its hand too much ahead of the event, though generally speaking, the company says to expect "an exclusive look at groundbreaking innovations in AI, gaming, robotics, and beyond."





That said, you can bet the farm (figuratively speaking, don't take actual betting advice from us) on NVIDIA unveiling a new generation of GPUs for gamers. It's hardly a secret at this point, and even NVIDIA is dropping hints, as we saw with its GeForce LAN 50 announcement . Talk about foreshadowing!





At minimum, we anticipate NVIDIA unveiling its initial GeForce RTX 50 series lineup for the desktop. Based on a barrage of leaks and rumors over the past several weeks and months, there's a high chance we'll see NVIDIA introduce its next-gen flagship, the GeForce RTX 5090 , alongside a GeForce RTX 5080 and GeForce RTX 5070. We could also see a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti variant.





Rumor has it that the GeForce RTX 5080 will be NVIDIA's first next-gen GPU to land at retail, with the part said to be hitting store shelves in mid-January , followed by the GeForce RTX 5090 being available sometime between late January and the middle of February.













There's also a chance that NVIDIA will unveil its first mobile GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs for gaming laptops at the event. Laptops rocking unreleased GPUs have already broken cover at various places, and if those leaks are accurate, the mobile lineup could consist of a GeForce RTX 5090 (16GB GDDR7), 5080 (16GB GDDR7), 5070 Ti (12GB GDDR7), 5070 (8GB GDDR7), 5060 (8GB GDDR7), and 5050 (8GB GDDR7).





Adjacent to all this, there's been chatter of NVIDIA's next-gen GPUs sporting " enhanced ray tracing " and "neural rendering" capabilities, which are descriptions that briefly appeared in a teaser by Inno3D (the NVIDIA partner removed the references after they made the news cycle). It will be interesting to see what those entail.





Beyond those things, take your guess. AI has become a massive part of NVIDIA's business model, and it continues to make headway in the field of robotics, both of which the company referenced it its keynote teaser.

