NVIDIA's GeForce LAN 50 Announcement Foreshadows RTX 50's CES Debut
Before that, though the #GeForceGreats campaign is like this: follow all of NVIDIA's social media accounts, and then wait for instructions from NVIDIA. Most likely, you'll be asked to make social media posts about specific topics while using the #GeForceGreats hashtag. NVIDIA is being deliberately vague about how all this works, but supposedly when the hype meter meets certain milestones, the company will be giving away "Mystery Boxes" including graphics cards and "other items" to participants.
Then, there are also in-person events happening in Las Vegas, Beijing, Berlin, and Taipei. These events start on January 4th and will apparently run for 50 hours until Jensen's keynote. Attendance to these events will require pre-registration; that opens on December 16th at 6:00 AM PST. If you're keen on attending a GeForce LAN, make sure you head over to NVIDIA's site for the event next Monday.
All of this is naturally in service of promoting the GeForce RTX 50 series, NVIDIA's next-gen GPUs. We know that they will use an architecture derived from the Blackwell design used in the company's latest massive AI processors, and a few key specs about the GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 have leaked, but details on the ground have been pretty scarce. In any case, we obviously don't have long to wait.