NVIDIA's GeForce LAN 50 Announcement Foreshadows RTX 50's CES Debut

The company has a blog post up that reaffirms Jensen Huang's CES 2025 keynote on January 6th. It then goes on to announce the #GeForceGreats hype campaign as well as the revived GeForce LAN event , now christened "GeForce LAN 50." This will be both an online and in-person event running for 50 hours before Jensen's keynote, starting January 4th.





Apparently most of the other items will actually be in-game rewards for various titles. The trailer makes note of Alan Wake II, Elder Scrolls Online, Civilization VI, World of Warcraft, Diablo IV, and Cyberpunk 2077, although it's not clear if the rewards are for those games.









Meanwhile, the GeForce LAN 50 event is basically two events. There's the online version where you can receive in-game items as rewards by playing Diablo IV, Elder Scrolls Online, Fallout 76, The Finals, or World of Warcraft for 50 minutes straight while logged in with an NVIDIA account (via the NVIDIA App or GeForce NOW).





The cities where the GeForce LAN 50 in-person events will take place starting Jan 4th.

