NVIDIA's GeForce LAN 50 Announcement Foreshadows RTX 50's CES Debut

The company has a blog post up that reaffirms Jensen Huang's CES 2025 keynote on January 6th. It then goes on to announce the #GeForceGreats hype campaign as well as the revived GeForce LAN event , now christened "GeForce LAN 50." This will be both an online and in-person event running for 50 hours before Jensen's keynote, starting January 4th.





Apparently most of the other items will actually be in-game rewards for various titles. The trailer makes note of Alan Wake II, Elder Scrolls Online, Civilization VI, World of Warcraft, Diablo IV, and Cyberpunk 2077, although it's not clear if the rewards are for those games.









Meanwhile, the GeForce LAN 50 event is basically two events. There's the online version where you can receive in-game items as rewards by playing Diablo IV, Elder Scrolls Online, Fallout 76, The Finals, or World of Warcraft for 50 minutes straight while logged in with an NVIDIA account (via the NVIDIA App or GeForce NOW).





The cities where the GeForce LAN 50 in-person events will take place starting Jan 4th.



Team Green seems to be saying "alright, everyone else has had their fun ; time to get hyped for new GeForce cards." NVIDIA is pulling out all the stops to promote the launch of what are assuredly its next-generation graphics cards with a full-on hype campaign featuring a live hype meter running 24/7 on Twitch.Before that, though the #GeForceGreats campaign is like this: follow all of NVIDIA's social media accounts, and then wait for instructions from NVIDIA. Most likely, you'll be asked to make social media posts about specific topics while using the #GeForceGreats hashtag. NVIDIA is being deliberately vague about how all this works, but supposedly when the hype meter meets certain milestones, the company will be giving away "Mystery Boxes" including graphics cards and "other items" to participants.Then, there are also in-person events happening in Las Vegas, Beijing, Berlin, and Taipei. These events start on January 4th and will apparently run for 50 hours until Jensen's keynote . Attendance to these events will require pre-registration; that opens on December 16th at 6:00 AM PST. If you're keen on attending a GeForce LAN, make sure you head over to NVIDIA's site for the event next Monday.All of this is naturally in service of promoting the GeForce RTX 50 series, NVIDIA's next-gen GPUs. We know that they will use an architecture derived from the Blackwell design used in the company's latest massive AI processors, and a few key specs about the GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 have leaked, but details on the ground have been pretty scarce . In any case, we obviously don't have long to wait.