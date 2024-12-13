CATEGORIES
home News

NVIDIA's GeForce LAN 50 Announcement Foreshadows RTX 50's CES Debut

by Zak KillianFriday, December 13, 2024, 03:30 PM EDT
hero geforcelan50
Team Green seems to be saying "alright, everyone else has had their fun; time to get hyped for new GeForce cards." NVIDIA is pulling out all the stops to promote the launch of what are assuredly its next-generation graphics cards with a full-on hype campaign featuring a live hype meter running 24/7 on Twitch.

The company has a blog post up that reaffirms Jensen Huang's CES 2025 keynote on January 6th. It then goes on to announce the #GeForceGreats hype campaign as well as the revived GeForce LAN event, now christened "GeForce LAN 50." This will be both an online and in-person event running for 50 hours before Jensen's keynote, starting January 4th.


Before that, though the #GeForceGreats campaign is like this: follow all of NVIDIA's social media accounts, and then wait for instructions from NVIDIA. Most likely, you'll be asked to make social media posts about specific topics while using the #GeForceGreats hashtag. NVIDIA is being deliberately vague about how all this works, but supposedly when the hype meter meets certain milestones, the company will be giving away "Mystery Boxes" including graphics cards and "other items" to participants.

Apparently most of the other items will actually be in-game rewards for various titles. The trailer makes note of Alan Wake II, Elder Scrolls Online, Civilization VI, World of Warcraft, Diablo IV, and Cyberpunk 2077, although it's not clear if the rewards are for those games.


Meanwhile, the GeForce LAN 50 event is basically two events. There's the online version where you can receive in-game items as rewards by playing Diablo IV, Elder Scrolls Online, Fallout 76, The Finals, or World of Warcraft for 50 minutes straight while logged in with an NVIDIA account (via the NVIDIA App or GeForce NOW).

geforce lan 50 cities
The cities where the GeForce LAN 50 in-person events will take place starting Jan 4th.

Then, there are also in-person events happening in Las Vegas, Beijing, Berlin, and Taipei. These events start on January 4th and will apparently run for 50 hours until Jensen's keynote. Attendance to these events will require pre-registration; that opens on December 16th at 6:00 AM PST. If you're keen on attending a GeForce LAN, make sure you head over to NVIDIA's site for the event next Monday.

All of this is naturally in service of promoting the GeForce RTX 50 series, NVIDIA's next-gen GPUs. We know that they will use an architecture derived from the Blackwell design used in the company's latest massive AI processors, and a few key specs about the GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 have leaked, but details on the ground have been pretty scarce. In any case, we obviously don't have long to wait.
Tags:  Nvidia, GeForce LAN, (nasdaq:nvda)
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment